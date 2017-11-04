Do you need a new smartphone? Expand your world with Galaxy S8. Does not matter big or standard or color, choice is yours to make.

The perfect time to buy, especially Black Friday being at the corner and may already new pricing started.

Galaxy S8 + with 6.2” display and S8 with 5.8” display the world’s first infinity display stretches from edge to edge giving the most amount of screen. The best performing smartphone display ever tested with almost perfect display and impressive design with screen –to –body ratio of 83% , Galaxy S8+ 529ppi and S8 570ppi with screen –to –body ratio of 84%

S8 with 14% larger screen than S7 and 575,000 more pixels that S7

The Infinity Display has space to use two apps at once. Like watching video on one half and text with a full –size keyboard on the other.

S8 Camera’s sense when to let more light into the shot and with Bixby Vision, the rear camera watching everything else for you.

Samsung says;” we are deeply about your privacy. So we made the Galaxy S8 and S8+ our securest phones yet. There is an iris scanner for peace of mind, face recognition that unlocks your phone in an instant, and defence-grade security the stands guard 24/7.”

Samsung is likely targeted its most recent flagship phones in the first wave of updates, and expected Android 8.0 Oreo to arrive on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ and Note 8 before anything else. But the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge will get upgrade to Android 8.0 little later.

According to SamMobile; The Android 8.0 update from Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be called G955FXXU1BQI1 and G950FXXU1BQI1