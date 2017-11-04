backtop

Gadgets Galaxy S8 Infinitely Amazing
Saimin (Blog) - November 4, 2017 5:58 AM
Print
Do you need a new smartphone? Expand your world with Galaxy S8. Does not matter big or standard or color, choice is yours to make.

The perfect time to buy, especially Black Friday being at the corner and may already new pricing started.

 

 

Galaxy S8 + with 6.2” display and S8 with 5.8” display the world’s first infinity display stretches from edge to edge giving the most amount of screen. The best performing smartphone display ever tested with almost perfect display and impressive design with screen –to –body ratio of 83% , Galaxy S8+ 529ppi  and S8 570ppi with screen –to –body ratio of 84%

S8 with 14% larger screen than S7 and 575,000 more pixels that S7

 

 

The Infinity Display has space to use two apps at once. Like watching video on one half and text with a full –size keyboard on the other.

 

S8 Camera’s sense when to let more light into the shot and with Bixby Vision, the rear camera watching everything else for you.

 

Samsung says;” we are deeply about your privacy. So we made the Galaxy S8 and S8+ our securest phones yet. There is an iris scanner for peace of mind, face recognition that unlocks your phone in an instant, and defence-grade security the stands guard 24/7.” 

 

 

Samsung is likely targeted its most recent flagship phones in the first wave of updates, and expected Android 8.0 Oreo to arrive on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ and Note 8 before anything else. But the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge will get upgrade to Android 8.0 little later.

 

According to SamMobile; The Android 8.0 update from Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be called G955FXXU1BQI1 and G950FXXU1BQI1

All the updates may rollout sometime in January of 2018

 



"Game reviewers fought each other to write the most glowing coverage possible for the powerhouse Sony, MS systems. Reviewers flipped coins to see who would review the Nintendo Wii. The losers got stuck with the job." -- Andy Marken



Latest Blog Posts
Why Downloading WhatsApp from Google Play Store can be dangerous?
Saimin Nidarson - Nov 4, 2017, 6:30 AM
Cable –chomping cockatoos give internet firm a big bill
Saimin Nidarson - Nov 4, 2017, 6:20 AM
HTC will launch dual rear camera smartphone in 2018
Saimin Nidarson - Nov 4, 2017, 6:15 AM
Twitter employee ‘ deactivated’ Trump account
Saimin Nidarson - Nov 3, 2017, 6:25 AM
HP completes Samsung’s Printer business buyout
Saimin Nidarson - Nov 2, 2017, 9:35 AM
Call of Duty: WWII arrive on November 3rd
Saimin Nidarson - Nov 2, 2017, 6:26 AM
Here is how to use WhatsApp’s delete for everyone feature
Saimin Nidarson - Nov 1, 2017, 6:55 AM
Alleged Oneplus 5T’s camera sample shows the smartphone’ Portrait mode
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 31, 2017, 7:30 AM
Apple’s future iPads and iPhones without Qualcomm components
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 31, 2017, 7:15 AM
Google CEO Sundar Pichai just promised to fix this Android emoji
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 30, 2017, 6:45 AM
2017 Chemical and Biological Defense Science & Technology Conference
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 30, 2017, 6:40 AM
Hackers can attack your vacuum cleaner and spy on you.
Elroy Bethell - Oct 29, 2017, 9:00 AM
Study finds, Tropical forests are reducing carbon emissions from tropical deforestation by a third and SLOWING the rate of global warming
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 28, 2017, 6:40 AM
Facebook denies ‘listening to conversations
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 28, 2017, 6:40 AM
Google is flying high now, but regulatory threats may effect
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 27, 2017, 6:35 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki