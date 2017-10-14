

Gadgets Gadget accessories worth importing from China

These are useful things that come in handy. Some of these gadget accessories can be ordered from sites like AliExpress, DHGate, DealXtreme and BangGood.



Smart USB Charger





You can now get multi-port USB chargers with and LED display that indicates the charging current and voltage. These smart chargers will calculate how much time it will take to fully charge a device also intelligently adjusts current to avoid any damage to the connected device.



LED Table Lamp





This item is available in India, but international sellers have many cheaper options that are better to purchase from them. The ED table lamps are available with adjustable frames, a color changing base, fluorescent message board, LCD display clock and a built-in Qi wireless charger. Some of the table lamps lets you adjust the light intensity and color temperature.



Air Quality Meter





Poor air quality is one of the main reasons for a number of respiratory diseases.

To keep eye on the air quality inside the home you need to have a device to detect that. The compact air quality meter just does that. These meters have a small display and laser-based particle counters that show PM2.5 levels in real time. Some of them even show current temperature and humidity.



USB Power Meter





This device comes with a small LED screen that shows current, voltage and discharge capacity of the connected charger, power bank or battery pack. It can be used to identify any charging issues that any device might have.



Tier Pressure Monitor System





Keeping tier pressure at optimum levels could decrease tire wear, improve fuel economy and gives great and ride comfort. TPMS comes with 4 sensors one for each wheel that detect pressure and temperature and shows the information wirelessly on the companion display device in the care. Some allows you to set alarms for high or low pressure or abnormal temperatures.



Bluetooth Receiver





A Bluetooth receiver like this is ultra –portable and adds a 3.5mm port to connect your headphones to. You could pair it with your phone like any other Bluetooth device; also it can be used in the car with a car stereo of 3.5mm Aux input.



Type –C Adapters

One cable for all





USB Type-C is becoming common on a number of computers. Some brands now only have USB Type-C ports that means you need an adapter to get full size USB ports. One of the popular brands is Dodocool.



Water Testing Pen





According to the world health organization, about 1.5 million human deaths annually are caused by waterborne disease. This device checks the water quality and many different kinds are available in the market. I think this is most important gadget one should have.

