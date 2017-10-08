The recently released Fitbit Ionic has some impressive features that make it well worth the price.





The Fitbit Ionic has a square faced design in a seamless nano-molded unibody. In three two-toned colors that consist of Charcoal & Smoke Gray, Slate Blue and Burnt Orange, and Blue Gray & Sliver Gray. Your choice of color is complimented by a choice of bands which consist of sport, leather, and classic.

Ionic provides dynamic personal coaching to help you keep motivated accomplish your goals. The watch actually learns your routine and adapts to your fitness level and makes suggestions for your workouts.

The built-in GPS helps you track runs and rides and provides data such as pace, distance, time and location. It also shows you a summary and map of your route.

Heart rate monitors are becoming standard for any serious fitness tracker and Ionic delivers with its workout app that features PurePulse Technology for continuous, automatic heart rate tracking right from your wrist.

In addition to heart rate monitoring, Fitbit Ionic brings and entire fitness tracking concept. This wearable also tracks the wearer’s daily steps, burned calories, sleep patterns, and flights of stairs climbed.

In addition to this tracking data, the Ionic also offers personalized exercise routines, the ability to track swim workouts, guided breathing sessions, sleep tracking, and sends friendly, hourly reminders to keep moving. All of these features can be viewed right from the free Ionic fitness app.