On October 29 the Nokia 3310 will be coming to the US: this phone will work with 3G networks.

If you are looking for a phone with month long battery life to make calls, it will be available soon.

The 3310 has similar boxy design to the original, plus a few very necessary upgrades like color screen, and 2-megapixel camera with LED and along with MicroSD support up to 32GB card support and a mini web browser.







In addition to classic games, such as Snake, the Nokia 3310 3G will also be able to access Facebook.