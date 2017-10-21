backtop

Gadgets Finally the Nokia 3310 comes to USA priced $60
Saimin (Blog) - October 21, 2017 5:58 AM
On October 29 the Nokia 3310 will be coming to the US: this phone will work with 3G networks.

If you are looking for a phone with month long battery life to make calls, it will be available soon.  

 

 

The 3310 has similar boxy design to the original, plus a few very necessary upgrades like color screen, and 2-megapixel camera with LED and along with MicroSD support up to 32GB card support and a mini web browser. 
 

 


 

 

In addition to classic games, such as Snake, the Nokia 3310 3G will also be able to access Facebook.

 

This device has removable 1,200 mAh battery and 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio and MP3 player.



