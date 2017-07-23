

Software Facebook Chatbots Teaches Itself to become a good negotiator

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail

F.A.I.R (Source: Facebook) The Facebook's Artificial Intelligence Research Division just witness their chatbot creating new strategies in dealing with negotiations.







One can ask, how do you get an A.I to negotiate? Well FAIR began to teach their chatbots to appoint values to certain objects. For instance, a watch can be worth 8 points and a pen may be two points. The A.I. was programmed to comprehend that a different negotiator might give values that are different to those same objects. Next, the chatbots were tested to see if it could get the most profitable stockpile of goods in a streak of negotiation with another chatbot.





Photo Source: Boards



Things began to get interesting as the chatbot agents were not trained in any distinct strategies, although they were trained to plan ahead and learn from previous experience, in order to create strategies of their own. As the chatbots got smarter they began to come up with various tactics such as negotiating harder, intelligent maneuvers, and producing new sentences. As they began to negotiate harder the chatbot held longer duration of negotiation with human, while holding out better and longer deals. Most of the time this strategy leads humans to walk away but the chatbot still sticks it out as long as imaginable.





Photo Source: LinkedIn



Using intelligent maneuvers, there were circumstances where the chatbots bluffed, put on interest in a worthless item only to settle later by accepting it. To point out the researchers did not program this tactic into the chatbots, however, they figured this tactic on their own. The chatbots were programmed with a group of sentences with which they would use to negotiate, yet the chatbots created unique sentences and phrases to generalize things when deem necessary. A day may soon be coming when we as humans would start most of our negotiations with Artificial Intelligent programs.

Facebook's Artificial Intelligence Research Division (FAIR) keeps on progressing to produce Artificial Intelligent Chatbots with vital social Skills. The chatbots were programmed to negotiate in finding collectively agreeable solutions. With the idea that the chatbots must figure out that its success depends on getting mutual effort from someone else even if the another chatbot is the someone else.One can ask, how do you get an A.I to negotiate? Well FAIR began to teach their chatbots to appoint values to certain objects. For instance, a watch can be worth 8 points and a pen may be two points. The A.I. was programmed to comprehend that a different negotiator might give values that are different to those same objects. Next, the chatbots were tested to see if it could get the most profitable stockpile of goods in a streak of negotiation with another chatbot.Photo Source: BoardsThings began to get interesting as the chatbot agents were not trained in any distinct strategies, although they were trained to plan ahead and learn from previous experience, in order to create strategies of their own. As the chatbots got smarter they began to come up with various tactics such as negotiating harder, intelligent maneuvers, and producing new sentences. As they began to negotiate harder the chatbot held longer duration of negotiation with human, while holding out better and longer deals. Most of the time this strategy leads humans to walk away but the chatbot still sticks it out as long as imaginable.Photo Source: LinkedInUsing intelligent maneuvers, there were circumstances where the chatbots bluffed, put on interest in a worthless item only to settle later by accepting it. To point out the researchers did not program this tactic into the chatbots, however, they figured this tactic on their own. The chatbots were programmed with a group of sentences with which they would use to negotiate, yet the chatbots created unique sentences and phrases to generalize things when deem necessary. A day may soon be coming when we as humans would start most of our negotiations with Artificial Intelligent programs. Sources: Flipboard, Curiosity





"It's okay. The scenarios aren't that clear. But it's good looking. [Steve Jobs] does good design, and [the iPad] is absolutely a good example of that." -- Bill Gates on the Apple iPad