Facebook Chatbots  (Source: Venturebeat)
Facebook research team created chatbots to communicate with each other and negotiate things among themselves. This process ended up making the chatbots to create their own language which the research team did not understand.

Through the encouragement of science fiction movies and superfluous assumptions that thinking machines will become aware and take control of the world, which in turn would lead to the supreme reign of machines and the future enslavement of mankind. That is less accurately to take to effect in the future, although occasional discoveries of computers getting more intelligent can be frightening as to the extent at which they can go to.

For instance, Facebook research team inclined on teaching its chatbots how to negotiate with one another, ended up with the chatbots creating their own cooperative language in solving their situations. The matter is, Facebook was teaching its chatbots in negotiating through the focus of using machine learning. Machine learning which is the process of using continuous series of trails that make a computer learns how to do things the correct way.

 

Photo Source: Flipboard

 

According to Facebook, “To avoid diverging from human language, we interleave reinforcement learning updates with supervised updates.”  This lead to Facebook research team from stopping the chatbots to communicate with one another in a language they did not understood, and had to force them regular to stop communicating through their new shared language.

 

Additionally, the Facebook researchers stipulated that they found updating the parameters of both chatbots lead to divergence from human language. Despite the fact, things like this are not unexpected due to the standard at which computers understand a language which is the binary one’s and zero’s machine code.

Photo Source: Outbounders

 

If computers are going to communicate with one another and support each other, it is undeniable that they would create a more dynamic way of communicating with one another. Unfortunately, there is no indication from the Facebook or its research team on what the actual language the computer created was. However, they would be more expectation in the future and this will not be the end point at which researchers will discover that computer program will have a mind of their own.

