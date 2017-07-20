

Gadgets Essential PH-1 – Coming to North America, Western Europe and Japan.

The release date for this newest Android smartphone by Android creator Andy Rubin is still uncertain.







According to Business Insider, a Spring spokesperson said last week that the Essential phone is, “expected to debut this year,”.

Bloomberg reports that Essential has collected up to $300 million in pre-orders for the Essential PH-1 that will sell for around $699.



At that flagship smartphone price, we should expect such premium components as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.



There are two camera lenses on the phone’s rear, a 13-megapixel dual RGB color lens with hybrid autofocus (combining contrast, phase detect, and IR laser assist) and a second f/1.85 monochrome lens, can shoot videos at 4K 30fps (or 1080p 60fps/720p 120fps) and capture 200 percent more light than the average sensor. And the 8-megapixel, f/2.2 selfie camera can record video at 4K resolution.



PH-1 is light and durable due it construction of that consists of combination of titanium, ceramic and Gorilla Glass 5.



When it finally arrives, this smartphone is slated to compete with the likes of offerings from Apple and Samsung.



Here are the SPECS:

Essential Ph-1 Processor Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) Operating System Android 7.1 (Nougat Display LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

5.71 inches (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)

1312 x 2560 pixels (~504 ppi pixel density) Graphics Adreno 540 Memory 4 GB RAM Storage 128 GB Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 3040 mAh battery Audio stereo speakers Camera Dual 13 MP, f/1.9, phase detection & laser autofocus, LED flash

Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama

8 MP, f/2.2, 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 720p@120fps Dimensions (W x D x H) 141.5 x 71.1 x 7.8 mm (5.57 x 2.80 x 0.31 in) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz)



