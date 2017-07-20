backtop

Print
The release date for this newest Android smartphone by Android creator Andy Rubin is still uncertain.

Reports have confirmed that Sprint is the only US carrier that will sell the Essential PH-1 and they still don’t know when it will arrive.

According to Business Insider, a Spring spokesperson said last week that the Essential phone is, “expected to debut this year,”.
Bloomberg reports that Essential has collected up to $300 million in pre-orders for the Essential PH-1 that will sell for around $699.

At that flagship smartphone price, we should expect such premium components as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

There are two camera lenses on the phone’s rear, a 13-megapixel dual RGB color lens with hybrid autofocus (combining contrast, phase detect, and IR laser assist) and a second f/1.85 monochrome lens, can shoot videos at 4K 30fps (or 1080p 60fps/720p 120fps) and capture 200 percent more light than the average sensor. And the 8-megapixel, f/2.2 selfie camera can record video at 4K resolution.

PH-1 is light and durable due it construction of that consists of combination of titanium, ceramic and Gorilla Glass 5.

When it finally arrives, this smartphone is slated to compete with the likes of offerings from Apple and Samsung.

Here are the SPECS:
Essential Ph-1
Processor Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
Operating System Android 7.1 (Nougat
Display LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
5.71 inches (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
1312 x 2560 pixels (~504 ppi pixel density)
Graphics Adreno 540
Memory 4 GB RAM
Storage 128 GB
Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 3040 mAh battery
Audio stereo speakers
Camera Dual 13 MP, f/1.9, phase detection & laser autofocus, LED flash
Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama
8 MP, f/2.2, 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 720p@120fps
Dimensions (W x D x H) 141.5 x 71.1 x 7.8 mm (5.57 x 2.80 x 0.31 in)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz)
 

Source: Digital Trends




"Can anyone tell me what MobileMe is supposed to do?... So why the f*** doesn't it do that?" -- Steve Jobs
Latest Headlines



Latest Blog Posts
LG G6 Plus is Now Available for Purchase on Amazon
Nenfort Golit - Jul 20, 2017, 6:00 AM
Say Hello to Google Glass for the second time.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 19, 2017, 6:00 AM
Snap Chat Releases Snap Publisher
Nenfort Golit - Jul 18, 2017, 6:00 AM
New FlatScope may Restore Eyesight.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 17, 2017, 7:35 AM
Sprint offers enticing new cell phone plans.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 16, 2017, 7:21 AM
Amazon – Developing new Messaging App called Anytime
Elroy Bethell - Jul 15, 2017, 6:55 AM
Laid-off Microsoft workers get a Saleforce chance
Elroy Bethell - Jul 14, 2017, 8:21 AM
Google Home new streaming Feature.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 13, 2017, 6:48 AM
Storm 4 – The robot that can perform a biopsy.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 12, 2017, 8:15 AM
Microsoft Plans on Bringing Better Broadband Internet to Rural America.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 11, 2017, 6:48 AM
Facebook Drops price of Oculus Rift to Match PlayStation VR
Elroy Bethell - Jul 10, 2017, 7:57 AM
Android users be cautious, CopyCat malware on the prowl
DailyTech Staff - Jul 9, 2017, 8:00 AM
Petya victims given hope by researchers
DailyTech Staff - Jul 8, 2017, 8:24 AM
Tesla Wins bid to build world’s biggest lithium ion battery
DailyTech Staff - Jul 8, 2017, 8:20 AM
Huawei Mate 10 to Apply Japan Display’s 2:1 LCD
Nenfort Golit - Jul 7, 2017, 6:27 AM
Tomorrow’s Vehicle, the Formic Acid, Sustainability, and Sustainable Fuel
DailyTech Staff - Jul 6, 2017, 6:24 AM
Laptop ban lifted on Emirates flights
Saimin Nidarson - Jul 5, 2017, 7:07 AM
First Non Google phone
DailyTech Staff - Jul 5, 2017, 6:59 AM
Google DeepMind NHS medical trial broke UK privacy law
DailyTech Staff - Jul 4, 2017, 6:45 AM
Samsung Reused Note 7 Parts for New phone (FE)
DailyTech Staff - Jul 3, 2017, 6:45 AM
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is making a comeback.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 3, 2017, 6:40 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki