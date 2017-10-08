|
Here is a smart thermostat that can regulate your cooling and heat and also order groceries.
Ecobee take the thermostat to the next level with this learning device that does a lot more than just control the temperate in your home.
The ecobee4 is a smart thermostat that comes with a room sensors that can be placed in prime locations to help monitor hot and cold spots in your home. You simply place the sensors in the desire locations and the ecobee4 sensor can actually read the temperature in the room and easily determine if the room is occupied or not.
Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service comes built-in to the econbee4 thus expanding the capabilities of this device. If you are familiar with Alexa, then this is easy. All you have to do is ask a blue light at the top of ecobee4 blinks in response.
There is even a app that allows you to control ecobee4 from anywhere via your smartphones, tables and the Apple Watch.
Ecobee4 automatically learns your home’s unique energy signature and can automatically configure itself to maximize cost savings.
Here are the SPECS:
|
Econbee4
|
Display
|
3.5” full-color LCD touch screen
320 x 480 pixel display
|
Sensors
|
Temperature
Humidity
Occupancy
Proximity
|
Voice & Audio
|
Built-in Alexa Voice Service
Built-in microphones
Built-in speaker
Far-field voice recognition
Sensory TrulyHandsfree™ Wake Word engine
|
Dimensions (W x D x H)
|
|
Thermostat
Length: 109 mm
Width: 109 mm
Depth: 26.1 mm
|
Room Sensor
Length: 44 mm
With stand: 54 mm
Width: 44 mm
Depth: 20 mm
|
Trim Plate
Length: 158.59 mm
Width: 158.59 mm
Depth: 8.69 mm
|
Power Extender Kit*
Length: 62.1 mm
Width: 60.1 mm
Depth: 21.4 mm
*Optional for installation
|
Compatibility
|
Gas, oil, electric, dual fuel
Conventional (2H/2C)
Heat Pump (4H/2C)
Humidifier, Dehumidifier, Ventilator, HRV or ERV
|
Works with
|
Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT and more.
