It was reported that a drone flying close to Gatwick Airport led to the closure of the runway and forced five flights to be diverted.

An airport spokesman said, the runway has been closed for two short time periods between 18:10 BST and 18:19, and again from 18:36 to 18:41 on Sunday evening after the drone was sighted.





Four of Easyjets flights had been diverted, said Easyjet. British Airways said one aircraft had been sent to Bournemouth and other flights had to fly holding patterns as a precaution. According to a report, Passengers Craig Jenkins who was flying from Naples Italy said “ We were crossing over the Channel and it start circling,”

Also, another flight was diverted to London Southend Airport. Spokesman from Easyjet apologizes for any inconvenience caused, and added that “the circumstances are outside of our control.” It seems that the rules of Drone flying were not followed.

In November of year 2016 the UK’s drone code was revised and updated to help pilots ensure they fly the gadgets safely. The revised code turned the five main safety tips into a mnemonic, spelling drone to make it easier to remember.

1. Don’t fly near airports or airfields

2. Remember to stay below 400ft (120m) and alt least 150ft (50m) away from people.

3. Observe your drone at all times.

4. Never fly near aircraft

5. Enjoy responsibly.

The British Airline Pilots’ Association’s flight safety specialist Steve Landells said the threat of drone flown near aircraft” must be addressed before we see a disaster”.