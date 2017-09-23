|
The Doogee S60 is a rugged handheld that is designed to work in fields, underwater and other outdoor environments.
This study looking smartphone is the ideal companion for outdoor worker, hiker, or adventurer who does not want to worry about their device sustaining damages. It is built strong and powerful with features that provide everything you need.
Doogee S60 features IP68 standards certification which means it can be submerged in water and is also 99% dust resistant. You don’t have to worry about it on the wet or dusty trail. This handheld is designed with a special material that helps to protect against drop and shock.
S60 is covered by a gold finish with black plastic cushion around the corners. Almost the whole back cover is made of aluminum alloy, a highly intensive aerospace grade material which is much stronger than other materials.
In the display aspect, S60 narrow down the bezels and get a unique 5.2” FHD display. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Overall, S60 is manly, strong, and special in market.
There is a powerful 5,580mAh battery that provides reasonable usage of up to 3 days to keep you powered up and connected while on the go. S60 also has advanced fast charging technology up to 12V-2A which gives 30% power in 10 minutes charging. Wireless charging and OTG are supported.
Here are the SPECS:
|
Doogee S60
|
Processor
|
Helio P25 Octa-Core
2.5GHz
|
Operating System
|
Android 7.0
|
Display
|
5.2-inch
1920 x 1080 HD
424ppi
|
Graphics
|
Mail T880
|
Camera
|
Rear – 21MP
Sony IMX 230
F2.0PDAF
OIS
Dual color LED Flash
Front – 8MP
F2.2
87° wide angle
Auto beauty mode
|
Memory
|
6GB LPDDR4x
|
Storage
|
64GB
|
Battery
|
Built-in 5580mAh
|
Special Features
|
§ Back fingerprint scanner, Wireless Charging
|
Dimensions
|
§ 164 x 81 x 15.5 (L x W x H)
|
Weight
|
202g
Source: Doogee
"If you mod me down, I will become more insightful than you can possibly imagine." -- Slashdot
|
Most Popular ArticlesDNA surgery on embryos removes disease
September 30, 2017, 5:40 AM
Blackberry Krypton – Launches in October.
September 30, 2017, 7:00 AM
Asus ZenBook Pro UX550VE - Thinnest & Fastest Ever
September 27, 2017, 6:30 AM
Dyson May Have Plans for the Electric Auto Industry
September 27, 2017, 7:10 AM
The new 4K Razer Blade Pro – World’s first laptop gain THX Certification.
October 1, 2017, 7:00 AM