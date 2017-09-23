

Gadgets Doogee S6 – Manly Smartphone for the Great Outdoors

The Doogee S60 is a rugged handheld that is designed to work in fields, underwater and other outdoor environments.







Doogee S60 features IP68 standards certification which means it can be submerged in water and is also 99% dust resistant. You don’t have to worry about it on the wet or dusty trail. This handheld is designed with a special material that helps to protect against drop and shock.







S60 is covered by a gold finish with black plastic cushion around the corners. Almost the whole back cover is made of aluminum alloy, a highly intensive aerospace grade material which is much stronger than other materials.



In the display aspect, S60 narrow down the bezels and get a unique 5.2” FHD display. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Overall, S60 is manly, strong, and special in market.



There is a powerful 5,580mAh battery that provides reasonable usage of up to 3 days to keep you powered up and connected while on the go. S60 also has advanced fast charging technology up to 12V-2A which gives 30% power in 10 minutes charging. Wireless charging and OTG are supported.







Here are the SPECS:

Doogee S60 Processor Helio P25 Octa-Core

2.5GHz Operating System Android 7.0 Display 5.2-inch

1920 x 1080 HD

424ppi Graphics Mail T880 Camera Rear – 21MP

Sony IMX 230

F2.0PDAF

OIS

Dual color LED Flash



Front – 8MP

F2.2

87° wide angle

Auto beauty mode Memory 6GB LPDDR4x Storage 64GB Battery Built-in 5580mAh Special Features § Back fingerprint scanner, Wireless Charging Dimensions § 164 x 81 x 15.5 (L x W x H) Weight 202g





