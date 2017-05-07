backtop

After along wait Samsung’s Galaxy S8 hit the market with improvement over iPhone 7.

The Galaxy S8 smartphones come with top –of – the line specifications and competes with Apple’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

 

Here are the six features of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ that are not featured in iPhone 7 and 7+ smartphone.
 


 

According to the company’s claim users can pre-book the TVs from Samsung’s official website,” those who pre-book between May2- 21 will get the Gold variant of Samsung Galaxy S8+ for free.”
 

     Infinity Display, with curved edges

     Samsung introduced a new display with Galaxy S8 and 8+ that it is called Infinity display. The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen is HDR certified by the USB alliance and the smartphone’s screen –to –body ratio in 83.6% where iPhone 7’s 65.6% .
 


 

The Galaxy S8 and S8+. are one of the world first smartphones that support Gigabit LTE up to 1000 mbps. This high speed is supported with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor’s X16 LTE modem. Where Apple’s iPhone 7 and 7+ come with up to 450mbps LTE support.
 

This device feature Bluetooth5.0, using new wireless technology, the duo can support two wireless headphones simultaneously that said to be faster than previous version. Apple’s iPhone 7 & 7+ supports Bluetooth 4.2 version.

Wireless fast charging ability, this technology is not a new feature in Samsung’s smartphone which apple iPhone 7 and 7+ does not have this feature.
 


 

New 10nm processor, as we all know Apple has one of the best smartphone chipsets, but Samsung managed to lead with Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphone.

This device powered by QS 835 and company’s very own Exynos 8895, which both are the world’s first 10nm processors. There is a claim that the SoCs are offers big performance improvement.



