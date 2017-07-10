backtop

Dell XPS 27  (Source: Dell)
Dell, new 27-inch all-in-one features a vivid 4K Ultra HD display with articulating stand.

The XPS 27 is an amazing desktop computer with features that get you up to speed with productivity and leisure activity.
 
This exceptional All-in-One (AIO) carries the latest 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 and i7 processors with up to 3.6GHz for power and peak performance through even the most challenging applications.

For the VR enthusiasts, XPS 27 comes Ready for VR with high performance graphics capabilities that meet the specifications for virtual reality so you can experience the expanding world of fully immersive VR games, entertainment and educational content.

It is constructed on the refined, future-ready Polaris architecture. Optional Radeon RX 570 Graphics series ensures the performance needed to handle extreme settings on your favorites games or blaze through challenging video and photo editing projects.

Enjoy convenient multitasking with up to 32GB of memory (4 DIMM slots) which you can easily toggle between several applications and manage large files quickly and efficiently.

Storage is not a problem thanks to solid-state drive and two hard drive bays that allow for easy installation of additional storage for future expandability.  If the 27-inch display size is not enough, you can add a second monitor via an HDMI-out port enabling dual 4K display support.
 
A close up of a deviceDescription generated with very high confidence
Photo Source: Dell
 
I particularly like the articulating stand that allows you to tilt the entire PC to any position that you need to work or play in complete comfort.
 
Here are the SPECS:
Dell XPS 27
Processor 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-7400 Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.0 GHz)
Operating System Windows 10 Home 64bit English
Display 27" 4K UHD Display with Touch and Articulating Stand
Graphics Intel HD Graphics
Memory 8GB, 2133MHz, DDR4 up to 64GB (Additional memory sold separately)
Storage 1TB 5400 rpm Hard Drive + 32GB M.2 SATA SSD Cache
Audio MAXX AUDIO PRO
Wireless 802.11ac + Bluetooth 4.2
Ports 1. USB 3.1 Gen 1 with PowerShare | 2. Power button | 3. Thunderbolt™ 3 | 4. 10/100/1000 Ethernet | 5. AC input | 6. Audio out | 7. HDMI out | 8. DisplayPort | 9. USB 3.0 | 10. SD Card | 11. Headset Jack
Special Features Articulating Stand
Dimensions
(W x D x H)		 Width: 24.6" (625mm) x Depth: 3.16" (80mm) x Height: 17.1" (435mm)
Weight Weight (Non-touch): 28.17 lbs (13 kg) | Weight (Touch): 38.2lbs (17.3 kg)
 



