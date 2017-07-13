

Gadgets Dell Latitude 7285 – World’s First Wireless Charging Laptop

Dell Latitude 7285 (Source: Dell) With all the talk about cell phones and wireless charging, it couldn’t be long before the Dell Latitude 7285 came along.







Simply place theLatitude 7285 on the wireless charging mat and your laptop will commence charging. You can even charge while you work for added convenience. There Dell Wireless Charging Mat charges at 30W without having to plug in power. There is also a second 22Whr battery housed in the keyboard that provides an extended battery life.



Photo Source: Dell



Just like most 2-in1 configurations, the Latitude 7285 is able to transform into tent, laptop, slate and tablet modes which make it flexible for work and play.



In order to take advantage of the wireless charging feature, you will need the detachable wireless keyboard that is sold separately and the cable-free wireless charging mat at a cost of $550. Dell also offers a keyboard without wireless charging for $250. For pricing on the Dell Latitude 7285





Photo Source: Pocketnow







Here are the SPECS:

Processor Kaby Lake Y-series processors - Intel® Core™ i7-7Y75 (Dual Core, 3.6 GHz, 4M Cache, 4.5W, vPro) supports only Windows 10 Operating System Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit or Ubuntu 12.04 Linux Display 12.3" (2880 x 1920) Anti-Glare, IR Camera & Mic

Camera Infrared camera is Windows Hello TM compliant Storage M.2 256GB PCIe NVMe Class 35 Solid State Drive Battery 22Whr Audio (2) tuned speakers plus (1) subwoofer; audio processed by Waves MaxxAudio ® Pro



(1) combo headphone/ microphone jack Networking Intel® Dual-Band Wireless-AC 8265 Wi-Fi + BT 4.2 Wireless Card (2x2) Ports 2 USB Type-C Thunderbolt3™

1 USIM card slot (WWAN only)

1 USD 3.0 Memory card reader

1 Noble Wedge Lock slot

1 Windows Home Button1 Power Button

1 Volume Up/Down Rocker

1 I2C for Keyboard connection

§ Special Features § Wireless Charging Keyboard, Accelerometer, Dell Data Protection, ExpressCharge, arsenic free, digital compass, gyroscope, security lock slot (cable lock sold separately), volume control Dimensions (W x D x H) 10.8 in x 8.8 in x 0.5 in Weight 28.71 oz





