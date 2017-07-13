backtop

Dell Latitude 7285  (Source: Dell)
With all the talk about cell phones and wireless charging, it couldn’t be long before the Dell Latitude 7285 came along.

The Latitude 7285 is Dell’s brand new 2-in-1 laptop that features wireless charging capabilities. This all new 2-in-1 laptop has an optional detachable keyboard that handles the wireless charging feature.

Simply place theLatitude 7285 on the wireless charging mat and your laptop will commence charging. You can even charge while you work for added convenience. There Dell Wireless Charging Mat charges at 30W without having to plug in power. There is also a second 22Whr battery housed in the keyboard that provides an extended battery life.
Dell Latitude 7285
Photo Source: Dell

Just like most 2-in1 configurations, the Latitude 7285 is able to transform into tent, laptop, slate and tablet modes which make it flexible for work and play.

In order to take advantage of the wireless charging feature, you will need the detachable wireless keyboard that is sold separately and the cable-free wireless charging mat at a cost of $550. Dell also offers a keyboard without wireless charging for $250. For pricing on the Dell Latitude 7285 click here.
 
Dell Latitude 7285
Photo Source: Pocketnow
 
 

Here are the SPECS:
 
Processor Kaby Lake Y-series processors - Intel® Core™ i7-7Y75 (Dual Core, 3.6 GHz, 4M Cache, 4.5W, vPro) supports only Windows 10
Operating System Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit or Ubuntu 12.04 Linux
Display 12.3" (2880 x 1920) Anti-Glare, IR Camera & Mic
 
Camera Infrared camera is Windows Hello TM compliant
Storage M.2 256GB PCIe NVMe Class 35 Solid State Drive
Battery 22Whr
Audio (2) tuned speakers plus (1) subwoofer; audio processed by Waves MaxxAudio ® Pro

(1) combo headphone/ microphone jack
Networking Intel® Dual-Band Wireless-AC 8265 Wi-Fi + BT 4.2 Wireless Card (2x2)
Ports 2 USB Type-C Thunderbolt3™
1 USIM card slot (WWAN only)
1 USD 3.0 Memory card reader
1 Noble Wedge Lock slot
1 Windows Home Button1 Power Button
1 Volume Up/Down Rocker
1 I2C for Keyboard connection
   
Special Features Wireless Charging Keyboard, Accelerometer, Dell Data Protection, ExpressCharge, arsenic free, digital compass, gyroscope, security lock slot (cable lock sold separately), volume control
Dimensions (W x D x H) 10.8 in x 8.8 in x 0.5 in
Weight 28.71 oz
 

Source: Dell




botimage
