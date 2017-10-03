

Hardware Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop – Future Ready with VR

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail The Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop features one of the fastest processors coupled with discrete graphics for the ultimate VR experience.







Dell Inspiron features the high-powered AMD Ryzen processor which delivers revolutionary machine intelligence, instantaneous responsiveness and powerful multitasking abilities for high intensity gaming experiences.



Radeon graphics inside facilities VR with RX580 that permits faster, smoother gameplay. You get dual graphics support you can double down on power and speed for the ultimate gaming performance, and any other graphic-heavy tasks.



In the memory department, Inspiron packs in 8GB GDDR5 RAM to provide an overall super-powered performance and intensive multitasking. You can get in an running faster and store more data with the 1TB high-capacity hard drive.







When the game hots things up, you can stay cool with the unique, finned chassis and Inspiron’s air and liquid cooling options. The Inspiron Gaming Desktop is purposefully designed for optimal airflow and temperatures for uncompromised, uninterrupted gaming performance.



Performance liquid cooling options, combined with Extended Frequency Range (XFR) – a smart feature of AMD SenseMI technology – adjust the processor clock speeds for an added boost in system performance.



Experience superior quality sound with Inspiron's high-performance 7.1 Channel HD audio for immersive, room-filling sound.



The intelligent thermal design, meticulous component placement and optimized graphics solutions all contribute to efficient noise control.









Lightning-quick connection: Transfer files, and connect and power devices with blazing-fast speed thanks to a USB 3.1 Type-C connector that supports newer, next-gen devices and has six easily accessible USB 3.0 ports.

Maximize your gaming capacity: Five storage bays offer plenty of room for expansion, to include three hard-disk drives, two solid-state drives and two PCIe x16 slots for graphics upgrades.







Here are the SPECS:

Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop Processor AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Processor Operating System Windows 10 Home 64-bit English Graphics P2+: AMD RX 580 8GB DDR5 Memory 8GB DDR4 2400MHz (8GBx1) Storage 1TB (64MB Cache) 7200 RPM SATA Connectivity 802.11ac (2x2) + Bluetooth 4.1 Ports Universal Audio Jack (UAJ) |2. Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1 | 3. USB 3.0 (2) | 4. USB 2.0 (2) | 5. Card Reader | 6. PS2 (2) | 7. USB 3.0 (4) | 8. RJ45 + USB 2.0 (2) | 9. Audio Output. Dimensions (W x D x H) 8.5 x 17.23 x 18.07 in Weight 26.43 lbs







Dell Inspiron features the high-powered AMD Ryzen processor which delivers revolutionary machine intelligence, instantaneous responsiveness and powerful multitasking abilities for high intensity gaming experiences.Radeon graphics inside facilities VR with RX580 that permits faster, smoother gameplay. You get dual graphics support you can double down on power and speed for the ultimate gaming performance, and any other graphic-heavy tasks.In the memory department, Inspiron packs in 8GB GDDR5 RAM to provide an overall super-powered performance and intensive multitasking. You can get in an running faster and store more data with the 1TB high-capacity hard drive.When the game hots things up, you can stay cool with the unique, finned chassis and Inspiron’s air and liquid cooling options. The Inspiron Gaming Desktop is purposefully designed for optimal airflow and temperatures for uncompromised, uninterrupted gaming performance.Performance liquid cooling options, combined with Extended Frequency Range (XFR) – a smart feature of AMD SenseMI technology – adjust the processor clock speeds for an added boost in system performance.Experience superior quality sound with Inspiron's high-performance 7.1 Channel HD audio for immersive, room-filling sound.The intelligent thermal design, meticulous component placement and optimized graphics solutions all contribute to efficient noise control.Lightning-quick connection: Transfer files, and connect and power devices with blazing-fast speed thanks to a USB 3.1 Type-C connector that supports newer, next-gen devices and has six easily accessible USB 3.0 ports.Maximize your gaming capacity: Five storage bays offer plenty of room for expansion, to include three hard-disk drives, two solid-state drives and two PCIe x16 slots for graphics upgrades.Here are the SPECS:





"Intel is investing heavily (think gazillions of dollars and bazillions of engineering man hours) in resources to create an Intel host controllers spec in order to speed time to market of the USB 3.0 technology." -- Intel blogger Nick Knupffer