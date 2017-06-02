

Hardware Dell Inspiron 27 7000 – Your VR Ready All-In-One

Dell Inspiron 27 7000 (Source: Dell) Dell’s Inspiron 27 7000 All-in-One (AIO) pulls you deep in the action with it InfinityEdge display which delivers 4k UHD.







In addition, the IPS show gives you a chance to see dazzling, sharp pictures from almost every point with the same splendid viewing consistency. Inspiron 27 7000 has support next generation HDR10 content which allows you to experience improved shading contrast and brilliant color contrast with streaming or playing favorite shows or movies.



Graphics Processing Unit (GPU): The Inspiron 27 7000 comes equipped with an AMD Radeon™ RX 500 series graphics card with GDDR5 memory. This provides the capacity to support fully immersive and lifelike image quality for the vivid and all-encompassing world of VR experiences.



Central Processing Unit (CPU): To power it all, this AIO features up to AMD 8 Core Ryzen™ processors, delivering lightning fast responsiveness and unbelievably smooth performance for an extraordinary 4K entertainment and VR experience.



Memory: Inspiron 27 7000 supports up to 16GB of DDR4 2400MHz memory which allows you to run multiple apps simultaneously at twice the speed and bandwidth of DDR3 without forfeiting image quality. You will be able to load your apps much faster, transmit more data, and eliminate lag time.



Here are the SPECS:

Dell Inspiron 27 7000 All-in-One Display 27-inch UHD CPU AMD 8 Core Ryzen GPU AMD Radeon™ RX 500 series graphics card Memory Up to 16GB of DDR4 2400MHz memory Storage up to 1TB HDD and up to 256GB solid state drive (SSD) storage. Ports & Slots 1. Power Button | 2. HDMI in | 3. USB 3.1 Type A | 4. USB 3.1 Type A with Power Sharing | 5. USB 2.0 | 6. Audio Out | 7. RJ45 10/100/1000 | 8. HDMI out | 9. USB 3.1 Type A | 10. USB 3.1 Type C | 11. USB 2.0 | 12. 3:1 SD Card Reader | 13. USB 3.1 Type A with Power Sharing | 14. Universal Headset Jack Dimensions 1. Height: 15.52" (394.1mm)| 2. Width: 24.17" (613.8mm)| 3. Depth: 2.09" (53 mm) | 4. Depth (including stand): 7.48" (190.1mm) Weight Starting weight: 22.3 lbs (10.1kg)* (including stand)

