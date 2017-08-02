

Hardware Dell Inspiron 15 7000

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 (Source: Dell) The $849.99 Dell Inspiron 15 7000 gaming machine is now currently available for $749.99.







Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is one of the most ideal laptops for gamers. This laptop features realistic NVIDIA GeForce graphics and a dynamic processor for exceptional gaming performance. According to Dell, their Gaming machines are particularly created with the clear-cut pressing demands of the gaming audience in mind. From the fastest processors to powerful discrete graphics cards, that makes each experience more real and intense. With gamers trying to find a reliable gaming laptop under $1,000 can now purchase Dell Inspiron 15 7000 for a $100 drop price from its original $849.99.





Photo Source: Dell



the Inspiron 15 7000 is more than just a pretty gaming laptop, It features a 2.5GHz Core i5-7300HQ quad-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. It comes with revolutionary cooling design, which allows the CPU and graphics to perform at their full potential without creating hotspots. Additionally, it also comes with an impressive sound that enhances every music interlude and battle cry with its front speakers, a subwoofer, and Waves MaxxAudio Pro.





Photo Source: Dell



Here are the SPECS: Dell Inspiron 15 7000

Processor 7th Generation Intel Core i5-7300HQ Quad Core (6MB Cache, up to 3.5 GHz) Operating system Windows 10 Home 64-bit English Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Display Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5 Camera, Video and Audio Integrated Widescreen HD (720p) Webcam with Dual Array Digital Microphone

2 tuned speakers plus 1 subwoofer;

audio processing by Waves MaxxAudio Pro

1 combo headphone/microphone jack Memory 8GB, 2400MHz, DDR4; up to 32GB Storage 1TB 5400 rpm Hybrid Hard Drive with 8GB Cache Ports and Slots 1 HDMI 2.0

3 USB 3.0 including 1 with PowerShare

1 Noble lock slot

1 2-in-1 SD (UHS50) / MMC

1 RJ-45

1 Headphone/Mic Dimensions Height: 1.00 " (25.44mm)

Width: 15.15 " (384.9mm)

Depth: 10.82 " (274.73mm) Weight 5.76lbs (2.62Kg) Battery Life 74 hours

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is one of the most ideal laptops for gamers. This laptop features realistic NVIDIA GeForce graphics and a dynamic processor for exceptional gaming performance. According to Dell, their Gaming machines are particularly created with the clear-cut pressing demands of the gaming audience in mind. From the fastest processors to powerful discrete graphics cards, that makes each experience more real and intense. With gamers trying to find a reliable gaming laptop under $1,000 can now purchase Dell Inspiron 15 7000 for a $100 drop price from its original $849.99.Photo Source: Dellthe Inspiron 15 7000 is more than just a pretty gaming laptop, It features a 2.5GHz Core i5-7300HQ quad-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. It comes with revolutionary cooling design, which allows the CPU and graphics to perform at their full potential without creating hotspots. Additionally, it also comes with an impressive sound that enhances every music interlude and battle cry with its front speakers, a subwoofer, and Waves MaxxAudio Pro.Photo Source: DellHere are the SPECS: Sources: Dell, Flipboard





“So far we have not seen a single Android device that does not infringe on our patents." -- Microsoft General Counsel Brad Smith