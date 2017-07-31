|
This monitor offers a full HD 10-point touch capability in a design that caters to students and professionals alike.
Dell’s 21.5-inch Touch Monitor was designed to facilitate teamwork and enhance productivity with a high level of user flexibility for work, school or entertainment.
Dell 21.5-inch Touch Monitor
The display allows you to tap, slide, swipe, turn, pinch and stretch with your fingers. The multi-touch capability is simple and intuitive when used with Windows, with the ability to recognize up to 10 touch points at once.
This efficient design provides the following benefits:
Great screen clarity: 16:9 Full HD with 1920 x 1080 (max) resolution; 3,000:1 (typical) high contrast ratio; Mega Dynamic contrast ratio estimated at 8 million:1 (max); wide 178°/178° viewing angle for effective collaboration.
Edge-to-edge glass: Big, clean panel for a smooth touch experience plus Image Enhance designed to sharpen images, improve color hues and boost color contrast.
Dell Display Manager: Features Auto Mode, which offers a choice of preconfigured color settings to optimize the appearance of individual applications. Each application can have its own preset mode.
Ergonomic stand: Slide your display toward you smoothly and naturally to touch and type while tilting as much as 60°. Good for classrooms, home offices, clinics and other professional applications.
VESA compatibility: You can also choose to mount your monitor on the wall or attach it to the Dell Single Monitor Arm to enjoy even greater viewing flexibility.
Integrated connectivity: HDMI, DVI and VGA ports enable direct connections to your desktop, laptop, camera, phone and other electronic devices to enhance almost any view.
Image projection: Enabling touch is easy! Simply connect the USB cable from your PC to the monitor's USB upstream port, and use either a HDMI, DVI or VGA cable to project images onscreen.
Here are the SPECS:
|
Dell S2240T Projected Capacitive LED Multi-Touch
|
Touchscreen Type
|
Projected Capacitive
|
Cabinet Color
|
Black
|
Panel
|
MVA
|
Screen Size
|
21.5"
|
Display Type
|
Full HD
|
Recommended Resolution
|
1920 x 1080
|
Refresh Rate
|
60 Hz
|
Viewing Angle
|
178° (H) / 178° (V)
|
Pixel Pitch
|
0.248mm
|
Display Colors
|
16.7 Million
|
Brightness
|
§ 250 cd/m2
|
Contrast Ratio
|
§ 8,000,000:1 (3,000:1)
|
Response Time
|
12ms
|
Dimensions
Weight
|
14.60" x 20.57" x 8.10"
7.49 lbs.
"My sex life is pretty good" -- Steve Jobs' random musings during the 2010 D8 conference
|
Most Popular ArticlesApple Watch Series 3 – Here is what we found so far.
July 23, 2017, 7:30 AM
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Gaming Z 8G – Unprecedented Performance & Power
July 24, 2017, 7:00 AM
Huawei Watch 2 – Porsche Designed Special Edition
July 25, 2017, 7:40 AM
Samsung Galaxy Book – Laptop Performance in a Powerful Tablet
July 27, 2017, 6:00 AM
Roomba Vacuum – iRobot’s hidden data source.
July 26, 2017, 7:45 AM