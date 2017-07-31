backtop

Dell 21.5-inch Touch Monitor
This monitor offers a full HD 10-point touch capability in a design that caters to students and professionals alike.

Dell’s 21.5-inch Touch Monitor was designed to facilitate teamwork and enhance productivity with a  high level of user flexibility for work, school or entertainment.
 
The display allows you to tap, slide, swipe, turn, pinch and stretch with your fingers. The multi-touch capability is simple and intuitive when used with Windows, with the ability to recognize up to 10 touch points at once.
 
A flat screen televisionDescription generated with high confidence

This efficient design provides the following benefits:

Great screen clarity: 16:9 Full HD with 1920 x 1080 (max) resolution; 3,000:1 (typical) high contrast ratio; Mega Dynamic contrast ratio estimated at 8 million:1 (max); wide 178°/178° viewing angle for effective collaboration.

Edge-to-edge glass: Big, clean panel for a smooth touch experience plus Image Enhance designed to sharpen images, improve color hues and boost color contrast.

Dell Display Manager: Features Auto Mode, which offers a choice of preconfigured color settings to optimize the appearance of individual applications. Each application can have its own preset mode.

Ergonomic stand: Slide your display toward you smoothly and naturally to touch and type while tilting as much as 60°. Good for classrooms, home offices, clinics and other professional applications.

VESA compatibility: You can also choose to mount your monitor on the wall or attach it to the Dell Single Monitor Arm to enjoy even greater viewing flexibility.

Integrated connectivity: HDMI, DVI and VGA ports enable direct connections to your desktop, laptop, camera, phone and other electronic devices to enhance almost any view.

Image projection: Enabling touch is easy! Simply connect the USB cable from your PC to the monitor's USB upstream port, and use either a HDMI, DVI or VGA cable to project images onscreen.
 
 

Here are the SPECS:
Dell S2240T Projected Capacitive LED Multi-Touch
Touchscreen Type Projected Capacitive
Cabinet Color Black
Panel MVA
Screen Size 21.5"
Display Type Full HD
Recommended Resolution 1920 x 1080
Refresh Rate 60 Hz
Viewing Angle 178° (H) / 178° (V)
Pixel Pitch 0.248mm
Display Colors 16.7 Million
Brightness §  250 cd/m2
Contrast Ratio §  8,000,000:1 (3,000:1)
Response Time 12ms
Dimensions
Weight		 14.60" x 20.57" x 8.10"
7.49 lbs.
 



