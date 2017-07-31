

Hardware Dell 21.5-inch Touch Monitor – Ideal for Students and Professionals

-

Dell 21.5-inch Touch Monitor This monitor offers a full HD 10-point touch capability in a design that caters to students and professionals alike.







The display allows you to tap, slide, swipe, turn, pinch and stretch with your fingers. The multi-touch capability is simple and intuitive when used with Windows, with the ability to recognize up to 10 touch points at once.







This efficient design provides the following benefits:



Great screen clarity: 16:9 Full HD with 1920 x 1080 (max) resolution; 3,000:1 (typical) high contrast ratio; Mega Dynamic contrast ratio estimated at 8 million:1 (max); wide 178°/178° viewing angle for effective collaboration.



Edge-to-edge glass: Big, clean panel for a smooth touch experience plus Image Enhance designed to sharpen images, improve color hues and boost color contrast.



Dell Display Manager: Features Auto Mode, which offers a choice of preconfigured color settings to optimize the appearance of individual applications. Each application can have its own preset mode.



Ergonomic stand: Slide your display toward you smoothly and naturally to touch and type while tilting as much as 60°. Good for classrooms, home offices, clinics and other professional applications.



VESA compatibility: You can also choose to mount your monitor on the wall or attach it to the Dell Single Monitor Arm to enjoy even greater viewing flexibility.



Integrated connectivity: HDMI, DVI and VGA ports enable direct connections to your desktop, laptop, camera, phone and other electronic devices to enhance almost any view.



Image projection: Enabling touch is easy! Simply connect the USB cable from your PC to the monitor's USB upstream port, and use either a HDMI, DVI or VGA cable to project images onscreen.







Here are the SPECS:

Dell S2240T Projected Capacitive LED Multi-Touch Touchscreen Type Projected Capacitive Cabinet Color Black Panel MVA Screen Size 21.5" Display Type Full HD Recommended Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 60 Hz Viewing Angle 178° (H) / 178° (V) Pixel Pitch 0.248mm Display Colors 16.7 Million Brightness § 250 cd/m2 Contrast Ratio § 8,000,000:1 (3,000:1) Response Time 12ms Dimensions

Weight 14.60" x 20.57" x 8.10"

7.49 lbs.





