A company called Pine64 has debuted a viable competitor for the Raspberry Pi 3 called Rock64 and is set to ship starting on July 31.

For those of you who don’t’ know, Raspberry Pi is a small palm sized single board computer that you can program to do certain tasks. Raspberry Pi has a huge following of users due to the fact that it has been around much longer than Pine64’s Rock 64. However, there are other single board PCs from Pine64 and other manufacturers that have been around awhile as well. And Pine64 sets eyes of this popularity with their very own Rock64.

While they have their limitations, these mini devices have the following applications:

Low cost PC/Tablet/Laptop

Media Center

Industrial /Home Automation

Web Camera

IoT Applications

Robotcs

Server/Cloud Server

Gaming

Security Monitoring

In terms of similarity, both devices look like mini circuit boards that need some sort of case. The circuit board houses components and ports for connecting power, video and sound.

Both circuit boards use the a Cortex-A53 CPU. Rock64 is documented to run at 1.4GHz while Raspberry Pi 3 is documented to run at 1.2 GHz.

Raspberry Pi 3 and Rock 64 differ in the area of connection ports and price. For example Rock64 supports USB3.0 while the Pi supports Bluetooth 4.1.

Rock64 boasts support for HD as well as 4k video output while the Raspberry Pi only lists support for HD.

Rock64 computer does not come with a power cord. It will need a +5V 3A power supply with Type H 3.5mm OD/1.35mm ID barrel ‘coaxial’ type plug.

Raspberry Ps it requires micro-USB, which is very cord common these days.









Here are the SPECS:

Raspberry Pi 3 Rock 64 CPU 1.2GHz Quad-Core ARM Cortex-A53

Dual Core VideoCore IV® Multimedia Co-Processor Rockchip RK3328 Quad-Core ARM Cortex-A53 64-Bit Processor @ up to 1.5GHz); GPU Mali-450 MP2 GPU Operating System Linux Android 7.1, Debian, and Yocto images Memory 1GB LPDDR2 up to 4GB 1600MHz LPDDR3 memory Storage microSD Micro SD Card Slot Ports HDMI

4 x USB 2.0, microUSB, microSD, , GPIO HDMI 2.0 port for up to 4K @ 60fps HDR output

USB 3.0 host port

2x USB 2.0 host ports (1x OTG)

IR receiver

2x 20-pin “Pi2″ GPIO header

2x 11-pin “Pi P5+” GPIO header

Audio 3.5 mm Jack, HDMI USB 4 x USB 2.0 Connector 3.5mm composite video and audio output jack

Connectivity 100Mbps Ethernet, 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 GbE port (optional Fast Ethernet via GPIO) Dimensions (W x D x H) 85 x 56 x 17 mm 85 x 56 mm Weight 2.1 ounces 2.1 ounces Price $35 $25







