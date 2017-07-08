|
Here are to very similar smartphones in terms of hardware features. Let’s see how they compare.
The OnePlus 5 has a release date of June 2017 which later than the Xiaomi Mi 6’s release date of April 2017. Both of these slab-design smartphones have a close resemblance to the iPhone and pack some premium features to boot.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is the brains behind both handhelds as will as the Adreno 540 graphics card an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. Display resolution is also the same but the screen size is 5.5-inches on the OnePlus 5 and 5.15-inches on the Xiaomi Mi 6. The Specs tend to waver from this point.
Both phones features dual camera systems. The OnePlus 5 sports the Sony IMX398 16MP rear and Sony IMX371 16MP front camera. Xiaomi Mi6 lags behind with a Sony IMX386 rear camera and a 8MP front camera.
In terms of battery, the OnePlus 5 takes this area with a 3,300mAh battery compared to the 3,230mAh battery on the Xiaomi Mi6. This translates into 19:27h of talk time on the OnePlus compared to a shorter 17:11h on the Xiaomi. However, Xiaomi edges out the OnePlus with a better web browsing time of 12:27h compared to 10:45h respectively.
Here are the SPECS:
|
|
OnePlus 5
|
Xiaomi Mi 6
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
|
Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
|
Operating System
|
Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
OxygenOS Custom overlay
|
Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
MIUI 8.2
|
Display
|
5.5 inches (~73.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|
5.15 inches (~71.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|
Display Resolution
|
1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density)
|
1080 x 1920 pixels (~428 ppi pixel density)
|
Graphics
|
Adreno 540
|
Adreno 540
|
Camera
|
Dual 16 MP, f/1.7, 24mm, EIS (gyro) + 20 MP, f/2.6, 36mm, phase detection autofocus, 1.6x optical zoom, dual-LED flash
|
Dual 12 MP (27mm, f/1.8, OIS 4-axis & 52mm, f/2.6), 2x optical zoom, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
|
Memory
|
6GB RAM or 8GB RAM
|
6GB RAM
|
Storage
|
64GB or 128GB
|
64GB or 128GB
|
Battery
|
Non-removable Li-Po 3,300 mAh battery
3G Talk Time 19:27h
Web Browsing 10:45h
Video Playback 18:42h
|
Non-removable Li-Po 3,230 mAh battery
3G Talk Time 17:11h
Web Browsing 12:27h
Video Playback 13:00h
|
Audio
|
3.5mm jack
|
No 3.5mm jack
|
Sensors
|
Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|
Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|
Colors
|
Midnight Black, Slate Gray
|
Ceramic Black, Black, Blue, White
|
Communication
|
§ Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
§ Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|
§ Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
§ Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
|
Dimensions (W x D x H)
|
154.2 x 74.1 x 7.3 mm (6.07 x 2.92 x 0.29 in)
|
145.2 x 70.5 x 7.5 mm (5.72 x 2.78 x 0.30 in)
|
Weight
|
153 g (5.40 oz)
|
168 g / 182 g (Ceramic) (6.42 oz)
|
Noteables
|
No Stereo Speakers
No microSD slot
|
No 3.5mm (adaptor provided)
No microSD slot
|
