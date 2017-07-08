

Gadgets Comparison: OnePlus 5 vs Xiaomi Mi 6

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail Here are to very similar smartphones in terms of hardware features. Let’s see how they compare.







Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is the brains behind both handhelds as will as the Adreno 540 graphics card an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. Display resolution is also the same but the screen size is 5.5-inches on the OnePlus 5 and 5.15-inches on the Xiaomi Mi 6. The Specs tend to waver from this point.



Both phones features dual camera systems. The OnePlus 5 sports the Sony IMX398 16MP rear and Sony IMX371 16MP front camera. Xiaomi Mi6 lags behind with a Sony IMX386 rear camera and a 8MP front camera.



In terms of battery, the OnePlus 5 takes this area with a 3,300mAh battery compared to the 3,230mAh battery on the Xiaomi Mi6. This translates into 19:27h of talk time on the OnePlus compared to a shorter 17:11h on the Xiaomi. However, Xiaomi edges out the OnePlus with a better web browsing time of 12:27h compared to 10:45h respectively.







Here are the SPECS:

OnePlus 5 Xiaomi Mi 6 Processor Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) Operating System Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

OxygenOS Custom overlay Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

MIUI 8.2 Display 5.5 inches (~73.0% screen-to-body ratio) 5.15 inches (~71.4% screen-to-body ratio) Display Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density) 1080 x 1920 pixels (~428 ppi pixel density) Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 540 Camera Dual 16 MP, f/1.7, 24mm, EIS (gyro) + 20 MP, f/2.6, 36mm, phase detection autofocus, 1.6x optical zoom, dual-LED flash Dual 12 MP (27mm, f/1.8, OIS 4-axis & 52mm, f/2.6), 2x optical zoom, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash Memory 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM 6GB RAM Storage 64GB or 128GB 64GB or 128GB Battery Non-removable Li-Po 3,300 mAh battery

3G Talk Time 19:27h

Web Browsing 10:45h

Video Playback 18:42h Non-removable Li-Po 3,230 mAh battery

3G Talk Time 17:11h

Web Browsing 12:27h

Video Playback 13:00h Audio 3.5mm jack No 3.5mm jack Sensors Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Colors Midnight Black, Slate Gray Ceramic Black, Black, Blue, White Communication § Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot

§ Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD § Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot

§ Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE Dimensions (W x D x H) 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.3 mm (6.07 x 2.92 x 0.29 in) 145.2 x 70.5 x 7.5 mm (5.72 x 2.78 x 0.30 in) Weight 153 g (5.40 oz) 168 g / 182 g (Ceramic) (6.42 oz) Noteables No Stereo Speakers

No microSD slot No 3.5mm (adaptor provided)

No microSD slot



The OnePlus 5 has a release date of June 2017 which later than the Xiaomi Mi 6’s release date of April 2017. Both of these slab-design smartphones have a close resemblance to the iPhone and pack some premium features to boot.Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is the brains behind both handhelds as will as the Adreno 540 graphics card an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. Display resolution is also the same but the screen size is 5.5-inches on the OnePlus 5 and 5.15-inches on the Xiaomi Mi 6. The Specs tend to waver from this point.Both phones features dual camera systems. The OnePlus 5 sports the Sony IMX398 16MP rear and Sony IMX371 16MP front camera. Xiaomi Mi6 lags behind with a Sony IMX386 rear camera and a 8MP front camera.In terms of battery, the OnePlus 5 takes this area with a 3,300mAh battery compared to the 3,230mAh battery on the Xiaomi Mi6. This translates into 19:27h of talk time on the OnePlus compared to a shorter 17:11h on the Xiaomi. However, Xiaomi edges out the OnePlus with a better web browsing time of 12:27h compared to 10:45h respectively.Here are the SPECS: Source: GSMArena





"Google fired a shot heard 'round the world, and now a second American company has answered the call to defend the rights of the Chinese people." -- Rep. Christopher H. Smith (R-N.J.)