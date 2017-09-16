

Gadgets Compared to iPhone 7, the iPhone 8 is much easy to order at launch.

Pre-orders just opened up on yesterday and the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models can still be easily ordered with a pickup date as early as September 22 nd at Apple stores and wireless carriers.



Last year, new iPhones sell out within minutes with the Jet Black iPhone 7 and 7 Plus being the most difficult to find. Some speculate that the iPhone 8’s hefty pricing and limited storage options may be to blame. Maybe people are deciding to wait before jumping into a smartphone that has a design that is scheduled to change next year. Possibly, the answer is that Apple didn’t want a repeat of last’s supply shortage and put measure in place to make sure that the iPhone 8 models were in ample supply for purchase.







Apple announced that the iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10) is the next generation of iPhone. This means that next year’s iPhones will all be designed like the iPhone X. We will see full display without bezels and no home buttons for sure.



Of course, the iPhone 8 is a special case. The phone isn’t a flagship model — that title is reserved for the iPhone X, launching in November. And because the 8 and 8 Plus resemble previous designs, it may be the first time Apple has made enough handsets to satisfy initial demand.



Here is what I found out about the delivery dates as of yesterday.

iPhone 8 64GB

Silver — pickup September 22

Gold — ships in 1-2 weeks

Space Gray — ships in 1-2 weeks

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB

Silver — ships in 1-2 weeks

Gold — ships in 1-2 weeks

Space Gray — ships in 1-2 weeks

iPhone 8 256GB

Silver — pickup September 22

Gold — pickup September 22

Space Gray — delivers September 22

iPhone 8 Plus 256GB

Silver — pickup September 22

Gold — ships in 1-2 weeks

Space Gray — ships in 1-2 weeks



The iPhone X holds the record this year for the hardest iPhone to get with pre-order date of October 27 and availability as early as November. Let’s not forget the record price tag as high as $1,149.00 for iPhone X with 256GB storage.

