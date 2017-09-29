

Hardware Chuwi LapBook Air – Ships Mid-October

Chuwi LapBook Air features a then bezel full lamination LCD and one glass solution (OGS) that is rated for 320 nits of brightness with a resolution or 1920×1080. This 14-inch laptop has a aluminum case and weighs in at 2.87 lbs (1.3 kg). These dimensions make it easy to handle and carry when on the go.



As far as the operating system goes, LapBook Air runs Windows 10, Of course, the MacBook can only run macOS, but the LapBook Air can run Windows 10, Ubuntu, and almost anything else you want to put on it.



The internal consist of the Intel Celeron N3450 coupled with 8 GB of RAM. The storage is a 128 GB SSD. It this storage seems small to you, there is an expansion M.2 2242 expansion slot which supports a SATA SSD.



There is also an active survey running on the website that is gathering information on the features that users on features like the best.



Current survey results are as follows:

What Screen Resolution do you want to see ?

76.27% prefer 1920 x 1080 How much RAM is enough for you ?

83.09% prefer 8GB RAM How big the screen is suitable for a notebook ?

67.85% prefer 14.1-inch Which kind of memory expansion do you like ?

91.02% prefer M.2 SSD What CPU are you willing to pay ?

75.36% prefer Core i3, i5, and i7 How much ROM is enough for you ?

65.34% prefer 256G ROM What operating system do you prefer on your notebook ?

76.99% prefer Window 10 OS Is back lighting on the keyboard necessary for a notebook ?

83.52% said Yes





Here are the SPECS:

Chuwi LapBook Air Processor Intel Celeron N3450 Operating System Windows 10 S and most others Display 14-inch

1920x1080 Memory 8 GB Storage 128 GB eMMC

Expansion for M.2 SSD Weight 1.3 kg





