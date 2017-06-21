backtop

CUJO Smart Firewall  (Source: Cujo)
CUJO is a nifty smart firewall device that safeguards your family, ensures privacy and protect your finances.

CUJO is designed to protect anything that uses the router from your home from outside threats.  Nowadays, we are living in a world where computers are not the only smart devices in your home.  Everything from our lights, refrigerators, televisions, gaming consoles, baby monitors, and security cameras are connected to the internet.  These devices are gateways for hackers into your home.

CUJO features a mobile app that allows you protect and control your home devices while at home or away. There are parental controls that help you manage access to websites and setup schedules and time limits. The CUJO mobile app allows you to monitor all devices that are connected to your network and shows you what threats have been with instant real-time threat notifications.

Photo Source: CUJO
 
How does CUJO work? CUJO sets up a protected gateway between your smart-devices and the internet connection. All packets from internet traffic that is Incoming, outgoing, or moving throughout your network is analyzed for malicious activity.

The system incorporates Behavioral Analysis, Command & Control detection, IP/DNS Threat Intelligence, Unauthorized Remote Access detection, and other security methods to provide a strong security platform. When a threat is detected, it is blocked and the statistics are circulated on the CUJO cloud for analysis and notification to all other CUJO devices.  In this way, all CUJO devices are aware of the attack making for a stronger protected CUJO environment.

This device automatically protects every single smart device in your home, but also gives you full control over your network connections by allowing manual overrides on CUJO automated blocks.

This smart firewall is built with 1GB Ethernet and will not slow down your network. You simply connect the CUJO device
 
A picture containing sitting, indoorDescription generated with high confidence
 
Here are the SPECS:
CUJO Smart Firewall
Processor Dual Core 1GHz
Flash Memory 4GB Flash
SDRAM Memory IGB DDR SRAM
Features Internet security for all devices
Parental Controls
VPN (coming soon…)
Bridge or DHCP server mode
Customizable DHCP settings (Subnet, IP range, Lease time, Static IP, DNS)
Live Video Customer Service support
Security Features Safe Browsing (IP/DNS)
Command & Control blocking
Unauthorized access blocking
Antivirus and Antimalware
Behavior Analysis
Local+Cloud security layers
DoS attack protection
Protection of all devices on the network
(like PC,, Phone, TV, Camera and etc.)
Management Features CUJO App: iOS/Android for Phones
Minimal requirements:
iOS 8.4.1, screen 640×960
Android 4.1.1, screen 540×960
Ambient Temperature 32°F – 104°F
(0°C – 40°C)
Acceleration Cryptographic Hardware Acceleration
Ports 2 x 1Gbps Ethernet Ports
External Power Supply Input: 100-240V ~ 0.3A 50-60Hz
Output: 5V DC 2.0A Max
Plugs: US/CA, EU, AU/NZ, UK, Other
Dimensions 4.875” x 4.875” x 5.75”
(124mm x 124mm x 146mm)
Weight 0.831 lbs (without packaging)
(377g)
 



