CUJO Smart Firewall (Source: Cujo) CUJO is a nifty smart firewall device that safeguards your family, ensures privacy and protect your finances.







CUJO features a mobile app that allows you protect and control your home devices while at home or away. There are parental controls that help you manage access to websites and setup schedules and time limits. The CUJO mobile app allows you to monitor all devices that are connected to your network and shows you what threats have been with instant real-time threat notifications.



Photo Source: CUJO



How does CUJO work? CUJO sets up a protected gateway between your smart-devices and the internet connection. All packets from internet traffic that is Incoming, outgoing, or moving throughout your network is analyzed for malicious activity.



The system incorporates Behavioral Analysis, Command & Control detection, IP/DNS Threat Intelligence, Unauthorized Remote Access detection, and other security methods to provide a strong security platform. When a threat is detected, it is blocked and the statistics are circulated on the CUJO cloud for analysis and notification to all other CUJO devices. In this way, all CUJO devices are aware of the attack making for a stronger protected CUJO environment.



This device automatically protects every single smart device in your home, but also gives you full control over your network connections by allowing manual overrides on CUJO automated blocks.



This smart firewall is built with 1GB Ethernet and will not slow down your network. You simply connect the CUJO device







Here are the SPECS:

CUJO Smart Firewall Processor Dual Core 1GHz Flash Memory 4GB Flash SDRAM Memory IGB DDR SRAM Features Internet security for all devices

Parental Controls

VPN (coming soon…)

Bridge or DHCP server mode

Customizable DHCP settings (Subnet, IP range, Lease time, Static IP, DNS)

Live Video Customer Service support Security Features Safe Browsing (IP/DNS)

Command & Control blocking

Unauthorized access blocking

Antivirus and Antimalware

Behavior Analysis

Local+Cloud security layers

DoS attack protection

Protection of all devices on the network

(like PC,, Phone, TV, Camera and etc.) Management Features CUJO App: iOS/Android for Phones

Minimal requirements:

iOS 8.4.1, screen 640×960

Android 4.1.1, screen 540×960 Ambient Temperature 32°F – 104°F

(0°C – 40°C) Acceleration Cryptographic Hardware Acceleration Ports 2 x 1Gbps Ethernet Ports External Power Supply Input: 100-240V ~ 0.3A 50-60Hz

Output: 5V DC 2.0A Max

Plugs: US/CA, EU, AU/NZ, UK, Other Dimensions 4.875” x 4.875” x 5.75”

(124mm x 124mm x 146mm) Weight 0.831 lbs (without packaging)

(377g)

