2017 still is an amazing year with a great deal of improvements and innovations as well as disappointments throughout the world of electronics, science and health.

The power of technology opens a door or two every day to a promising and better future as long as knowledgeable and sincere scientists with respect to privacy lead the nations.

This outcome will affect the economy, improve medicine, influence the cultures, and may one day affect the politics too.

Reversing paralysis - Scientists are making remarkable progress at using brain implants to restore the freedom of movement that spinal cord injuries take away.

Self-driving Trucks

Tractor trailers without a driver at the wheel will soon barrel onto highways.

What will be the affect of this innovation to over 1.7 million-truck drivers? It looks like the truck-driving job is another one soon to go away. Is it going to be safer? What kind of advantages self driving trucks will have over human drivers?

Paying with your face

Face detecting systems in China now authorize payments. Provide access to facilities too.

Practical Quantum Computers

Advances at Intel and Google and several research groups indicates that computers with unimaginable power are finally within reach.

One of the labs at QuTech, a Dutch research institute, is responsible for some of the world’s most advanced work on quantum computing, but it looks like an HVAC testing facility.

Gene Therapy 2.0 is another important one that will help medicine and medical field tremendously. Scientists have solved fundamental problems that were holding back cures for rare hereditary disorders. Next we will see if the same approach can take on cancer, heart decease and other common illnesses too.

The cell Atlas Biology’s next mega –project will find out what we are really made of. The objective is to construct the firs comprehensive “cell atlas,” or map of human cells, a technological marvel that should comprehensively reveal, for the first time, what human bodies are actually made of and provide scientists a sophisticated new model of biology that could speed the search for drugs and much more.