Previous rumors had this smartphone labeled as the BlackBerry Krypton, now as we get closer to launch, the true name and specs are revealed.

Well known news leaker Evan Blass of @evleaks posted this on his Twitter page.

Photo leaks of the BlackBerry Krypton show a back that features a carbon fiber patterned design, shiny BlackBerry logo, and a brushed metal trim. The camera is positioned at the top and has one LED flash though which is different from the dual LED on the KEYone.

Krypton will a fullscreen display and no QWERTY keyboard, unlike the BlackBerry KEYone which came before it. The display is anticipated to be a 16:9 with a 1920 × 1080 resolution. The internal components will consist of either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 or 626, 4GB of RAM, a fingerprint reader integrated in the home button, and a rather large 4,000mAh battery.

The smartphone has been to designed for water and dust resistance with IP67 rating. This is good news for loyal BlackBerry customers who have been waiting to get their hands on a water-resistant BlackBerry

The BlackBerry Motion is expected to be available in October with a retail price of $499, which may be a little on the high side for these specs for some people.

François Mahieu, head of global sales for TCL, has been dropping little bits of information that suggest that customers won't have to wait much longer for BlackBerry Mobile to update the BlackBerry experience.

Stayed tuned as we bring more information when it becomes available.