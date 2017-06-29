

Gadgets BlackBerry KEYone Unlocked Version Will Be Available Later This Summer in Canada

Unlocked Version of the BlackBerry KEYone smartphone will be arriving to Canada later this summer.







Photo source: BlackBerry



A statement from Blackberry Subsidiary Mobile states “To meet our carrier partner demand — including expanded availability at TELUS — the open market launch for the BlackBerry KEYone in Canada will begin later this summer,”. pre-orders where launched by TELUS with its business customers at the same time competing carriers put into motion large scale reservations all at once.



The Display for the Blackberry KEYone is literally about a hair smaller than the regular iPhone 7 at 4.5 inches, as well as the same IPS technology with a ration aspect of 3x2. Its display colors are as precise as LCDs that are consistent with decent blacks, along with being capable enough to bring ambient display with notifications. Moreover, below the phone is the distinguished QWERTY keyboard Blackberry uses.





Photo source: BlackBerry



Although the Blackberry KEYone was designed from preceding Blackberry devices, it’s now glossy in the interest to provide a uniformed reflection on the phones screen instead of the matte finish of the old blackberry models. More so, it comes along with some brilliant features such as the capacitive navigation gestures to go along with you to use it as a trackpad and the fingerprint scanner on the space bar



Here are the full SPECS:

Display Size

Resolution

Pixel Density 4.5-inches (~55.9% screen-to-body ratio)

1080 x 1620 pixels

433 ppi

Camera Rear



Front 12MP, f/2.0, phase detection autofocus

1/2.3'' sensor size, 1.55µm pixel size

8MP, f/2.2, 1.12 µm pixel size, 1080p Storage Internal Memory

Micro SD 32GB

expandable up to 256GB Performance Operating System

RAM

Processor Android 7.1.1

3GB RAM

Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625

Octa-core 2.0GHz Cortex-A53

Adreno 506 Design Colors

Weight

Battery Black

180 gr.

3,505mAh

Network, Connectivity, and Sensors Network Technology

Connectivity





Sensor GSM / HSPA / LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR. USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Source:



