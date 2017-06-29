backtop

Unlocked Version of the BlackBerry KEYone smartphone will be arriving to Canada later this summer.

Blackberry carriers in France and Japan just started accepting pre-orders for the Blackberry KEYone. At the same time Canada has recognized a good surge of order for the exclusive Blackberry Android device at it mobile phone carriers. Although, corresponding to a statement set on GSMAreana, the network appeal has been so good that it has taken away manufacturer TCL’s capability to supply unlocked quantity for Canada.

A statement from Blackberry Subsidiary Mobile states “To meet our carrier partner demand — including expanded availability at TELUS — the open market launch for the BlackBerry KEYone in Canada will begin later this summer,”. pre-orders where launched by TELUS with its business customers at the same time competing carriers put into motion large scale reservations all at once.

The Display for the Blackberry KEYone is literally about a hair smaller than the regular iPhone 7 at 4.5 inches, as well as the same IPS technology with a ration aspect of 3x2. Its display colors are as precise as LCDs that are consistent with decent blacks, along with being capable enough to bring ambient display with notifications. Moreover, below the phone is the distinguished QWERTY keyboard Blackberry uses.


Although the Blackberry KEYone was designed from preceding Blackberry devices, it’s now glossy in the interest to provide a uniformed reflection on the phones screen instead of the matte finish of the old blackberry models. More so, it comes along with some brilliant features such as the capacitive navigation gestures to go along with you to use it as a trackpad and the fingerprint scanner on the space bar

Here are the full SPECS:
Display
Size
Resolution
Pixel Density		 4.5-inches (~55.9% screen-to-body ratio)
1080 x 1620 pixels
 433 ppi
 
Camera
Rear
 
Front		 12MP, f/2.0, phase detection autofocus
1/2.3'' sensor size, 1.55µm pixel size
8MP, f/2.2, 1.12 µm pixel size, 1080p
Storage
Internal Memory
Micro SD		 32GB
expandable up to 256GB
Performance
Operating System
RAM
Processor		 Android 7.1.1
3GB RAM
Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
Octa-core 2.0GHz Cortex-A53
Adreno 506
Design
Colors
Weight
Battery		 Black
180 gr.
3,505mAh
 
Network, Connectivity, and Sensors
Network Technology
Connectivity
 
 
Sensor		 GSM / HSPA / LTE
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR. USB  3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
"Paying an extra $500 for a computer in this environment -- same piece of hardware -- paying $500 more to get a logo on it? I think that's a more challenging proposition for the average person than it used to be." -- Steve Ballmer



