Also known as BlackBerry Mercury, the BlackBerry KEYone has a beautiful large screen, and excellent camera, and the latest Android OS.
The BlackBerry KEYone goes on sale on May 31 in both the US and Canada. BlackBerry fans in Canada can start preordering on May 18th.
Yes this is the smartphone with the signature QWERTY keyboard. The keyboard takes up about a quarter of the space on the device with robust buttons in classic BlackBerry fashion. It has a 4.5-inch touchscreen display that produces high quality visuals.
BlackBerry describes the keyboard as the world's most advanced keyboard to date. You can easily program each key for shortcuts, you can do 'Flick Typing” to text faster, and you have touch navigation that allows for ease of use when browsing web-pages or emails.
The KEYone will run the Android 7.1 Nougat. This will allow access to incredible new features such as the DTEK security app, Blackberry Password Keeper, and BlackBerry Hub. Of course, you will also have BlackBerry widgets that allow you to see app content quickly by displaying the information directly on your home screen.
Here are the SPECS:
BlackBerry KEYone
OS
Android 7.1 (Nougat)
CPU
Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
GPU
Adreano 506
Memory
Micro SD, up to 256 GB
32 GB, 3GB RAM
Display
IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
4.5 inches
Resolution – 1080 x 1620
Protection – Gorilla Glass 4
Camera
12 MP, f/2.0, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
1/2.3'' sensor size, 1.55µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama
Bluetooth
GPS
4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR
A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS2
Sensors
Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Other Features
QWERTY Keyboard
Dimensions
149.1 x 72.4 x 9.4 mm (5.87 x 2.85 x 0.37 in)
Weight
180 g (6.35 oz)
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion 3505 mAh battery
