Also known as BlackBerry Mercury, the BlackBerry KEYone has a beautiful large screen, and excellent camera, and the latest Android OS.

The BlackBerry KEYone goes on sale on May 31 in both the US and Canada. BlackBerry fans in Canada can start preordering on May 18th.

Yes this is the smartphone with the signature QWERTY keyboard. The keyboard takes up about a quarter of the space on the device with robust buttons in classic BlackBerry fashion. It has a 4.5-inch touchscreen display that produces high quality visuals.

BlackBerry describes the keyboard as the world's most advanced keyboard to date. You can easily program each key for shortcuts, you can do 'Flick Typing” to text faster, and you have touch navigation that allows for ease of use when browsing web-pages or emails.

The KEYone will run the Android 7.1 Nougat. This will allow access to incredible new features such as the DTEK security app, Blackberry Password Keeper, and BlackBerry Hub. Of course, you will also have BlackBerry widgets that allow you to see app content quickly by displaying the information directly on your home screen.

 

 

Here are the SPECS:

BlackBerry KEYone

OS

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

CPU

Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625

GPU

Adreano 506

Memory

Micro SD, up to 256 GB

32 GB, 3GB RAM

Display

IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

4.5 inches

Resolution – 1080 x 1620

Protection – Gorilla Glass 4

Camera

 

 

12 MP, f/2.0, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash

 

1/2.3'' sensor size, 1.55µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama

Bluetooth

GPS

4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR

A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS2

Sensors

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Other Features

QWERTY Keyboard

Dimensions

149.1 x 72.4 x 9.4 mm (5.87 x 2.85 x 0.37 in)

Weight

180 g (6.35 oz)

Battery

Non-removable Li-Ion 3505 mAh battery

 

 



