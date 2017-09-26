backtop

BMW is the world first car manufacturer to offer a wireless charging pad for it electric powered hybrid cars.

It had to come sooner or later.  A wireless charging pad seems like the obvious next step for electric cars.  Who doesn’t want the convenient of coming home and rolling over a ground pad to charge their car after a long day?  I know would love that.

BWM explains in a video that you can easily roll over their ground pad guided by blue lines on the cars display panel.  A green circle appears once you are properly positioned over the pad and charging automatically begins when you switch off the cars ignition.

 

A picture containing groundDescription generated with very high confidence
 

According to BMW, the primary coil on the wireless charging pad generates and electromagnetic field and the secondary coil in the car transfers that energy to the cars high-voltage battery pack. A battery that is fully depleted can be fully charged in 3.5 hours.
 

 A picture containing tableDescription generated with very high confidence

No word yet on the cost of the pad or the BMW 530e iPermance hybrid that is compatible with the charging pad.



