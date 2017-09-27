

Gadgets Asus ZenBook Pro UX550VE - Thinnest & Fastest Ever

-

Photo Source: ASUS



The two color choices you get are Royal Blue and Matte Black. ZenBook is clearly among the thinnest laptops out there. It measures just 18.9mm thin and has an easily manageable weight of only 1.8kg.



The internals of this laptop consist of the its latest 7th Generation Intel Core™ i7-7700HQ quad-core processor. This processor offers 8% better performance when compared to the previous generation, and also provides the ability to boost operating frequency to 3.8GHz. There also 16GB of DDR4 RAM and gaming-grade NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics and quad-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio. The Zenbook also features ultra-fast up to 1TB PCIe x4 SSD storage that delivers 3000MB/s read speeds for outstanding responsiveness.





Photo Source: ASUS



Sound is supreme thanks to ASUS SonicMaster audio technology. You get an array of four separate high-quality speakers powered by two smart amplifiers which provide a true surround-sound that’s 2.5x louder than the previous generation, with a 1.6x-wider frequency response.



You can enjoy entertainment and productivity all day long powered by ZenBook Pro’s high-capacity 73Wh lithium-polymer battery and the ASUS thermal engineering which provides up to 14 hours of battery life for productivity, or up to 10 hours of Full HD video playback. And it includes fast-charge technology that lets you recharge ZenBook Pro up to 60% capacity in just 49 minutes.



