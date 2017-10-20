backtop

Print
The ZenBook Flip S is an aluminum cladded masterpiece that is loaded with impressive features.

ZenBook features an ultra-thin profile that makes it very easy to manage and transport. According to ASUS, ZenBook Flip S is the thinnest laptop that they have ever created. It has a profile that measures just 10.9mm, and weights a mere 1.1kg making it a highly portable digital companion.


 

This laptop is protected by a precision-crafted 6013 aluminum alloy which is a premium material frequently reserved for automotive and aerospace applications. This material is 50% stronger than the 6063 alloy used in many current laptops

ZenBook features a the patented 360° Ergolift hinge which is considered to be the world’s most compact flappable hinge. Ergolift is a precision-engineered multi-gear metal mechanism that holds the display securely at any angle. The dual-action mechanism easily lifts and tilts the keyboard into the perfect typing position when the display is opened beyond 135°. To ensure maximum reliability, the ErgoLift hinge is torture-tested by more than 20,000 open/close cycles — so you never have to worry about durability!

When you open the case, you are greeted with a NanoEdge multitouch Full HDD Resolution display. ZenBook provides a screen resolution of 1920x1080, and a 178° wide-view technology which looks brilliant from just about any angle. The screen is protected by a covering of super-strong Corning® Gorilla® Glass, which is 10x more resistant to drop-damage than standard glass.

The internal processing power comes by way of the latest Intel® Core™ i7 processor, up to 16GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM, an ultra-fast up to 1TB PCIe® Gen 3 SSD, and a USB-C™ port for display output, data transmission and fast charging. This laptop features all the processing power that you need to be highly productive and yet very relaxed during your downtime.



“So far we have not seen a single Android device that does not infringe on our patents." -- Microsoft General Counsel Brad Smith








botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki