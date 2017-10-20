The ZenBook Flip S is an aluminum cladded masterpiece that is loaded with impressive features.

ZenBook features an ultra-thin profile that makes it very easy to manage and transport. According to ASUS, ZenBook Flip S is the thinnest laptop that they have ever created. It has a profile that measures just 10.9mm, and weights a mere 1.1kg making it a highly portable digital companion.







This laptop is protected by a precision-crafted 6013 aluminum alloy which is a premium material frequently reserved for automotive and aerospace applications. This material is 50% stronger than the 6063 alloy used in many current laptops

ZenBook features a the patented 360° Ergolift hinge which is considered to be the world’s most compact flappable hinge. Ergolift is a precision-engineered multi-gear metal mechanism that holds the display securely at any angle. The dual-action mechanism easily lifts and tilts the keyboard into the perfect typing position when the display is opened beyond 135°. To ensure maximum reliability, the ErgoLift hinge is torture-tested by more than 20,000 open/close cycles — so you never have to worry about durability!





When you open the case, you are greeted with a NanoEdge multitouch Full HDD Resolution display. ZenBook provides a screen resolution of 1920x1080, and a 178° wide-view technology which looks brilliant from just about any angle. The screen is protected by a covering of super-strong Corning® Gorilla® Glass, which is 10x more resistant to drop-damage than standard glass.



