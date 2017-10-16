

Gadgets Asus VivoBook Pro N580 – High Quality and High Performance

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail Vivobook Pro manages to combine high-end components in a nice slim form factor.









Photo Source: Amazon



VivoBook is easy to carry around with its thin profile that measures 0.76” and it light weight of 4.8 lbs. These specs make VivoBook Pro 15 the thinnest and lightest laptop offered in the VivoBook Pro series.



This particular model features processing power by way of a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz (Turbo up to 3.8GHz) Quad Core Processor with improved media engine for smooth and uninterrupted 4K UHD playback or encoding.



You get a 15.6” Full HD 178° Wideview touch display and GTX 1050 4GB discrete graphics for brilliant 4k visuals and intense gaming experiences. The ASUS Splendid display technology provides richer, deeper and more accurate colors accurately represents every type of content.



Don’t worry about this machine getting too hot. The Asus VivoBook Pro incorporates a hyper Cool, dual-copper and dual-fan cooling system that ensures proper cooling. The system consists of an intelligent dual-fan design which has eight automatically-adjustable speeds to deliver maximum cooling efficiency with minimal noise no matter the system load.





Photo Source: Amazon



The superior quality audio experience is provided by Harman Kardon certified dual stereo speakers which produce an improved audio quality with louder, clearer, and accurate sounds.







Here are the SPECS:

Asus VivoBook Pro N580 Processor Intel Core i7 Operating System Windows 10 Home Display Size - 15.6 in

Resolution – 1920 x 1080 pixels

Tech - LED-Lit Graphics GTX 1050 Memory 16GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM Storage 512GB M.2 SSD Wireless 802.11 A/C, 802.11n Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Ports USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen1), USB 3.1 Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, & headphone/mic Battery Lithium polymer battery

Fast charging technology charges up to 60% capacity in just 49 minutes Dimensions (W x D x H) 10.1 x 15 x 0.8 in Weight 5 lbs





The ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 has an outer shell that is constructed from high-strength aluminum that was put through a series of elaborate engineering procedures to produce its sleek and elegant final form.VivoBook is easy to carry around with its thin profile that measures 0.76” and it light weight of 4.8 lbs. These specs make VivoBook Pro 15 the thinnest and lightest laptop offered in the VivoBook Pro series.This particular model features processing power by way of a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz (Turbo up to 3.8GHz) Quad Core Processor with improved media engine for smooth and uninterrupted 4K UHD playback or encoding.You get a 15.6” Full HD 178° Wideview touch display and GTX 1050 4GB discrete graphics for brilliant 4k visuals and intense gaming experiences. The ASUS Splendid display technology provides richer, deeper and more accurate colors accurately represents every type of content.Don’t worry about this machine getting too hot. The Asus VivoBook Pro incorporates a hyper Cool, dual-copper and dual-fan cooling system that ensures proper cooling. The system consists of an intelligent dual-fan design which has eight automatically-adjustable speeds to deliver maximum cooling efficiency with minimal noise no matter the system load.The superior quality audio experience is provided by Harman Kardon certified dual stereo speakers which produce an improved audio quality with louder, clearer, and accurate sounds.Here are the SPECS:





“Then they pop up and say ‘Hello, surprise! Give us your money or we will shut you down!' Screw them. Seriously, screw them. You can quote me on that.” -- Newegg Chief Legal Officer Lee Cheng referencing patent trolls