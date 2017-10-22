The hottest smartphone available on the market with most reasonable price.Not sure which one is the best phone that is right for you?

The below listing some of the recent and popular launches of the year available online to choose from,

here is the list:

- Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, this device comes with AMOLED display in 5.5 inch and octa-core Exyons 7870 processor SoC. Has full- HD (1080x1920) pixels resolution, along with 13MP front and rear Cameras. Powered with 3600mAh battery. This device comes with an expandable storages 3GBd RAM with 64GB.

- Vivo V7+ has a Fullview display of 5.9- inch with HD 720x1440 pixels along processor of Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 4GB RAM and front camera with 24MP and 16MP rear. Storage on this device is 4GB RAM and 64GB powered with a 325mAh battery. Price starts at $300.

- Moto G5s Plus priced $280 and up

This device featured Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 13MP dual rear cameras with 8MP in the front. The display of 5.5- inch Full HD 1080x1920 pixel along with storage of 4GB RAM and 64GB powered with 3000mAh battery.

- Xiaomi Mi A1 the first Android One smartphone that features dual rear cameras 12MP and 5Mp front facing camera with Ram and storage of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with battery size of 3080mAh. Starting price of $220

- Nokia 6 with full HD screen and 16MP rear camera with display of 5.5- inch Full-HD 1080x1920 pixel. Has Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC and 16MP rear camera and 8Mp front. Powered with 3000mAh battery and 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with price starts at $295

- Lenovo K8 Note with Full-HD screen and 16MP rear camera featured display of 5.5-inch Full HD 1080x1920 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430SoC and has 8MP front along with 16MP rear camera. This device comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage powered with 3000mAh battery. Price starts at $220 and unlocked and can be used on GSM.

- Samsung Galaxy On Max comes with 4GB RAM and AMOLED Display of 5.7” Full-HD 1080x1920 pixels. Features Octa-core MediaTek MTK P25 SoC processor and 13MP front and rear cameras powered with 3300mAh battery and comes with 4GB RAM and storage of 32GB.

- Apple iPhone SE