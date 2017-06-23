The iPhone SE is the most powerful device in a small box.

This 4-inch phone has a Retina display which makes everything look sharp and striking. It comes with the A9 advanced chip which appeared in iPhone 6s and makes the games and apps incredibly rich and immersive There is a 12-megapixel camera to capture amazing photos and 4K videos that you could always have with you.

While this iPhone looks small, it has high performance and more to offer. This device has an imbedded super-efficient M9 motion coprocessor to the A9 chip that connects to the accelerometer and compass for a fitness tracking and Siri activation.

The 64-bit iPhone SE has a simple and secure touch ID for unlocking your iPhone, with fingerprint password. With Touch ID you also could pay at stores by holding the iPhone near the reader with your finger on Touch ID and you are done, and within apps.

This device is equipped with faster LTE and Wi-Fi that you could browse the Web; download apps and games, or video over 802.11ac Wi-Fi and LTE. The more LTE makes phone better for worldwide roaming, along with Bluetooth technology that makes you stay connected to your Apple Watch, speakers and other devices.