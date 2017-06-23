backtop

Gadgets Apple’s iPhone SE hits the market soon.
Saimin (Blog) - June 23, 2017 6:30 AM
iPhone SE  (Source: Google)
The iPhone SE is the most powerful device in a small box.

This 4-inch phone has a Retina display which makes everything look sharp and striking. It comes with the A9 advanced chip which appeared in iPhone 6s and makes the games and apps incredibly rich and immersive There is a 12-megapixel camera to capture amazing photos and 4K videos that you could always have with you.

 

While this iPhone looks small, it has high performance and more to offer.  This device has an imbedded super-efficient M9 motion coprocessor to the A9 chip that connects to the accelerometer and compass for a fitness tracking and Siri activation.

 

 

The 64-bit iPhone SE has a simple and secure touch ID for unlocking your iPhone, with fingerprint password.  With Touch ID you also could pay at stores by holding the iPhone near the reader with your finger on Touch ID and you are done, and within apps.

 

This device is equipped with faster LTE and Wi-Fi that you could browse the Web; download apps and games, or video over 802.11ac Wi-Fi and LTE. The more LTE makes phone better for worldwide roaming, along with Bluetooth technology that makes you stay connected to your Apple Watch, speakers and other devices.

 

 

 

 

This iPhone comes with iOS 10, which is the most advanced mobile operating system along with a collection of apps right out of box, and iPhone SE comes in four different colors that you could chose from. It will be available for sale on July 1st as reported.



"It seems as though my state-funded math degree has failed me. Let the lashings commence." -- DailyTech Editor-in-Chief Kristopher Kubicki



