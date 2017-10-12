According to a report; LG is helping to bring flexible displays for an upcoming foldable smartphone. LG may start making OLED displays at their display division.

Also, it is pointed out that is LG ready to produce rigid flexible printed circuit boards or RFPCBs for smartphones. The report says that Apple could be launching its foldable smartphone by 2020. LG will get time to build a market for flexible OLED screens that may bring LG into Cupertino providing another possibility to Samsung in terms of display.

There is rumor that Apple could bring as much as $2.6 billion in LG’s new display plant, but the deal has not been finalized yet.

Foldable smartphone will take some time to be developed. Samsung could be the first one to come with a foldable screen as soon as next year.

According to a report, the Samsung’s new smartphone named ‘Samsung X’ has passed South Korea’s NRA certification or National Radio Agency. The highlight of the product is said to be foldable screen. It is reported that the model number SM-G88NO and internally it is called ‘Project Valley’.