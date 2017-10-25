The Cupertino giant has announced that it will be giving worldwide warranty on its unlocked iPhones.

In the past Apple did not give international warranty on unlocked iPhones. So users purchased their own warranty. Now with this new offer, customers can enjoy the use of iPhones purchased internationally.

This good news comes along with the iPhone X being ready for pre-order in some of selected stores across NCR. iPhone X officially goes on pre-order on the coming Friday October27 th .

The iPhone X comes with Super Retina edge-to-edge 5.8- inch display with 2436x1125 pixels resolution. This is the first iPhone ever to come with an OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support.

This iPhone is powered by A11 Bionic chip and runs iOS 11 and sports dial 12MP rear camera with dual optical image stabilization.

There is f/1.8 aperture on the wide-angle camera and f/2.4 aperture on the telephoto camera.