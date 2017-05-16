According to latest rumors, courtesy KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi Kuo, the Cupertino giant will unveil 10.5 in and 12.9 -inch iPad Pro at the event.

The tablet is said to go into mass production by the end of this quarter. There are some mixed previous reports that indicate that the upcoming 10.5-inch iPad Pro will have a 9.7-inch iPad model’s footprint. It is possible that device is expected to sport narrower bezels.

The device with 10.5 display, will possibly maintain the 9.7- inch version’s physical size across the board. The Pro models will most likely see faster processors and the 12.9 inch will most likely become equipped with Wide Color DCI-P3 display.

If the leaked photos are legitimate, not much can really be gleaned from the images such as hardware ports/buttons or screen size. Mostly the images tell us that a new iPad Pro is on it’s way, but the details are rumor-based.

A mobile firm claims that the logs refer to locations in the San Francisco Bay area, including Cupertino, and are being used with a variety of apps. This strongly suggests that this is a pre-launch testing of the devices by Apple itself. An Apple-designed “A10X” system –on-chip made using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s 10nm process is expected to power the both 12.9 and 10.5 –inch models.

A purportedly low–cost 9.7- inch iPad is expected to carry over the A9X processor, also manufactured by TSMC. Apple’s current 9.7 –inch iPad Pro flagship runs the A9X, other components for the entry-level device will reportedly be sourced from “secondary suppliers,” future of iPad mini:

As for the iPad mini Pro Model, Ming-Chi Kuo a market analyst with a strong record of making correct prediction about Apple products, has predicted that multiple new iPads would be launched in 2017, including a 7.9-inch iPad Pro that would displace the iPad mini line altogether.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is reportedly gaining the same 12MP camera the iPad mini ”Pro” model will be upgraded with as well as True Tone Flash.

Apple has, in patents, expressed and interest in using the display technology in other areas, and could potentially include it in other iPads. While the rumored iPad mini Pro is said to include a True Tone display, it has yet to be mentioned in relation to an upgraded 12.9-inch iPad Pro or for the 10.5 –inch tablet.