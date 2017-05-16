backtop

Print
According to latest rumors, courtesy KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi Kuo, the Cupertino giant will unveil 10.5 in and 12.9 -inch iPad Pro at the event.

The tablet is said to go into mass production by the end of this quarter. There are some mixed previous reports that indicate that the upcoming 10.5-inch iPad Pro will have a 9.7-inch iPad model’s footprint. It is possible that device is expected to sport narrower bezels.

 

The device with 10.5 display, will possibly maintain the 9.7- inch version’s physical size across the board. The Pro models will most likely see faster processors and the 12.9 inch will most likely become equipped with Wide Color DCI-P3 display.

 

 

If the leaked photos are legitimate, not much can really be gleaned from the images such as hardware ports/buttons or screen size. Mostly the images tell us that a new iPad Pro is on it’s way, but the details are rumor-based.

 

A mobile firm claims that the logs refer to locations in the San Francisco Bay area, including Cupertino, and are being used with a variety of apps. This strongly suggests that this is a pre-launch testing of the devices by Apple itself. An Apple-designed “A10X” system –on-chip made using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s 10nm process is expected to power the both 12.9 and 10.5 –inch models.

 

A purportedly low–cost 9.7- inch iPad is expected to carry over the A9X processor, also manufactured by TSMC. Apple’s current 9.7 –inch iPad Pro flagship runs the A9X, other components for the entry-level device will reportedly be sourced from “secondary suppliers,” future of iPad mini:

 

 

As for the iPad mini Pro Model, Ming-Chi Kuo a market analyst with a strong record of making correct prediction about Apple products, has predicted that multiple new iPads would be launched in 2017, including a 7.9-inch iPad Pro that would displace the iPad mini line altogether.

 

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is reportedly gaining the same 12MP camera the iPad mini ”Pro” model will be upgraded with as well as True Tone Flash.

 

 

Apple has, in patents, expressed and interest in using the display technology in other areas, and could potentially include it in other iPads. While the rumored iPad mini Pro is said to include a True Tone display, it has yet to be mentioned in relation to an upgraded 12.9-inch iPad Pro or for the 10.5 –inch tablet.



"People Don't Respect Confidentiality in This Industry" -- Sony Computer Entertainment of America President and CEO Jack Tretton



Latest Blog Posts
Apple patented a pizza box, for pizzas.
Saimin Nidarson - May 17, 2017, 6:04 AM
iPhone 8 Update – May be Delayed Until October or November 2017
Elroy Bethell - May 16, 2017, 6:45 AM
Microsoft Warns, Ransomware Cyber-Attack a Wake-up Call
Saimin Nidarson - May 15, 2017, 6:15 AM
NHS cyber –attack: GPs and hospitals hit by Ransomware
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:42 AM
Thailand warns Facebook.
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:37 AM
Apple and Amazon – Business Partners Again at Last
Elroy Bethell - May 12, 2017, 6:20 AM
UK Virtual Reality Firm Improbable Raises $500M
Saimin Nidarson - May 12, 2017, 5:56 AM
Electric Car Maker Tesla Moves into the Housing Market with Solar Roofing Tiles
Elroy Bethell - May 11, 2017, 6:24 AM
Amazon Echo Show with 7-inch touch screen launched
Saimin Nidarson - May 10, 2017, 5:31 AM
The World’s Largest Artificial Sun
Saimin Nidarson - May 9, 2017, 6:04 AM
10th Anniversary Edition iPhone – Special Features We Might See
Elroy Bethell - May 8, 2017, 6:30 AM
Automation poses a high risk to 1.2m
Saimin Nidarson - May 7, 2017, 6:57 AM
Google Doc Worm Attack – Only 0.1% of Gmail Users Affected
Elroy Bethell - May 5, 2017, 6:05 AM
Microsoft Surface Laptop with Windows 10 S
Saimin Nidarson - May 4, 2017, 7:35 AM
World’s Fastest Camera – Films at 5 Trillion images per second
Elroy Bethell - May 3, 2017, 7:30 AM
Twitter is Now Heavy into Video Streaming
Elroy Bethell - May 2, 2017, 6:41 AM
Mac Users Beware – Malware Attacks Via Email Scams
Elroy Bethell - May 1, 2017, 6:27 AM
Galaxy Note 8 – Available Second Half 2017
Elroy Bethell - Apr 28, 2017, 7:30 AM
Google Android App – Huge improvement on Nighttime Photography
Elroy Bethell - Apr 27, 2017, 7:40 AM
Google Co-Founder, Sergey Brin has an Airship
Elroy Bethell - Apr 26, 2017, 6:43 AM
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus – Lots of Glass that Breaks Easily
Elroy Bethell - Apr 25, 2017, 7:20 AM
Samsung Galaxy S8 – Warning for Pet Owners
Elroy Bethell - Apr 24, 2017, 5:59 AM
Sound Bars and the Costs?
Saimin Nidarson - Apr 23, 2017, 6:30 AM
Link your Brain to Your Computer – In Four Years…Maybe
Elroy Bethell - Apr 22, 2017, 7:03 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki