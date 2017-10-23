According to the report, Apple appears to have discontinued the smartphone on September 12 at the time the company unveiled its latest generation iPhones: 8,8 Plus and iPhone X.
The report also added that a company executive too confirmed that it is no longer selling directly iPhone 7 with 256GB.
Therefore the device can’t be purchased at the company stores, but still some third party stores may sell.
Since the new iPhones was launched the iPhone 7 that has benefited most.
Earlier this month data showed that iPhone 7 was the most- selling smartphone of 2017 in the world. Especially when iPhone 7 and 7Plus received a price cut.
The increase on sell of the iPhone model 7 is the case for discontinued so that the new products with higher price leading to increases the sales and more wealth into the company.
Top US wireless carrier AT&T stated that its third – quarter handset upgrades were fewer by nearly 900,000 from a year ago, and that is due to weak iPhone 8 demands.
This is last attempt to make the iPhone 8 popular before the iPhone X hits stores next month or may be even later.