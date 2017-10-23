It seems that Apple will discontinue the biggest storage version of iPhone 7(256GB) Reports in Mashable: the Cupertino giant Apple no longer sells 256GB iPhone 7.

According to the report, Apple appears to have discontinued the smartphone on September 12 at the time the company unveiled its latest generation iPhones: 8,8 Plus and iPhone X.

The report also added that a company executive too confirmed that it is no longer selling directly iPhone 7 with 256GB.

Therefore the device can’t be purchased at the company stores, but still some third party stores may sell.

Since the new iPhones was launched the iPhone 7 that has benefited most.

Earlier this month data showed that iPhone 7 was the most- selling smartphone of 2017 in the world. Especially when iPhone 7 and 7Plus received a price cut.

The increase on sell of the iPhone model 7 is the case for discontinued so that the new products with higher price leading to increases the sales and more wealth into the company.



Top US wireless carrier AT&T stated that its third – quarter handset upgrades were fewer by nearly 900,000 from a year ago, and that is due to weak iPhone 8 demands.