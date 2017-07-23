

Gadgets Apple Watch Series 3 – Here is what we found so far.

-

The anticipation is rising for Apple's big unveiling as we draw near to September and the Apple Watch Series 3



Last year on September 7th, Apple revealed the highly anticipated Apple Watch 2. It was an immediate hit among consumers and Apple Watch Series 3 is expected to be an even greater success.

The next generation of wearable operating system, WatchOS4, has already been revealed by Apple at it Worldwide Developers Conference in June. So we know for sure that the Apple Watch Series 3 will have WatchOS4.

There is speculation that Apple Watch S3 will be produced by two companies instead of having a single manufacturer as was the case in the past. Now, Quanta Computer will share it prize role with Compal.

Among other Apple Watch S3 news, there is an

Another

And yet another patent, as seen at the

In some elements of the patent, it's as simple as putting the core charging plate of the power supply on a hinge, letting an Apple Watch sit on its side as well as flat when charging.





Here are the speculated SPECS:

Apple Watch Series 3 Platinum or Liquidmetal casing Smart Wristband 1.65-inch Micro-OLED

Resolution - 390 x 312 Modular Design FaceTime camera Enhanced wireless charging Water Resistance – 5ATM Sensors – Ambient light, heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS





