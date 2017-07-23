backtop

The anticipation is rising for Apple’s big unveiling as we draw near to September and the Apple Watch Series 3

Last year on September 7th, Apple revealed the highly anticipated Apple Watch 2.  It was an immediate hit among consumers and Apple Watch Series 3 is expected to be an even greater success.
The next generation of wearable operating system, WatchOS4, has already been revealed by Apple at it Worldwide Developers Conference in June. So we know for sure that the Apple Watch Series 3 will have WatchOS4.
There is speculation that Apple Watch S3 will be produced by two companies instead of having a single manufacturer as was the case in the past.  Now, Quanta Computer will share it prize role with Compal.
Among other Apple Watch S3 news, there is an Apple patent specifying a smart fabric wristband that has the potential to provide an extra display for presenting the time or alert and notifications.
Another Apple patent that was granted lays out details about  modular functions on the strap of the watch which could possibly house biometric sensors such as a blood pressure or glucose monitor. Other modular add-ons could include cameras, speakers, and extra batteries.
And yet another patent, as seen at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, labels a method by which a wearable such as the Apple Watch S3 might be charged by being placed on charging stand.
In some elements of the patent, it's as simple as putting the core charging plate of the power supply on a hinge, letting an Apple Watch sit on its side as well as flat when charging.
 

Here are the speculated SPECS:
Apple Watch Series 3
Platinum or Liquidmetal casing
Smart Wristband
1.65-inch Micro-OLED
Resolution - 390 x 312
Modular Design
FaceTime camera
Enhanced wireless charging
Water Resistance – 5ATM
Sensors – Ambient light, heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS
 



