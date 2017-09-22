Got a 4K TV? Then the Apple TV 4K may be the streaming device for you.

Apple’s new 4K streaming device lets you watch movies and shows in the brilliance of 4K HDR quality. Apple TV 4K features the powerful A10X Fusion chip which is a faster processor for a smoother gaming experience. You can also add gaming controllers and headphones to kick things up a notch.





As more and more content transitions to 4K, you will be able to see more of your favorite entertainment in stunning 4K. Apple has ungraded iTunes to automatically provide you 4K for any of your previously purchased in HD. That’s a real bonus right there. If you want to get something in 4K, then it will simply cost the same as the HD version.

The Apple TV 4K fits right into your Apple ecosystem. There is an Apple TV app that is already on iPhone, iPad, which lets the Apple TV and works seamlessly across them all. So if you stop watching in one place, you can start again later on a different device.







There is an ever increasing collection of 4K content on iTunes that you have access to. But if you want to use Netflix, then you will have to pay their fees to view 4K content.



