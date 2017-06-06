backtop

Print

Apple HomePod  (Source: Apple)
Apple has finally come out with a their own home speaker and it is everything we hoped for.

Apple HomePod is a very powerful speaker that pretty much follows the same concept of other home speakers for Google and Amazon. HomePod has powerful speakers and actually adapts to wherever it is playing. Just like any other speaker it plays music.  Apple Music works with HomePod to give you access for up to 40 million songs right in the comfort of your home - one of the world’s largest music catalogs.

 
Photo Source: Apple
 

Apple HomePod is cylindrical in shape with a curved top and bottom and covered with a seamless mesh fabric.  It comes in a black or white and is just under seven inches tall so it can sit just about anywhere you choose.


Photo Source: Apple

The Apple HomePod speaker is designed to produce high quality sound wherever is it placed in the room.  In order to bring you the highest-fidelity sound, HomePod features the Apple-Designed A8 chip The A8 chip coordinates superior buffering, upmixing of both direct and ambient audio, beamforming, and advanced echo cancellation.

HomePod features Siri so you get everything that Siri does and much more.  You have timers, clocks, measurements, translation, news, sports, weather and traffic. Apple HomePod works with Apple’s HomeKit to control most compatible appliances, lights, air conditioners, garage doors, and security cameras.
 
Here are the SPECS:
Apple HomePod
CPU Apple A8 Chip
Audio Technology ·        High-excursion woofer with custom amplifier
·        Array of seven horn-loaded tweeters, each with its own custom amplifier
·        Six-microphone array for far-field Siri and room sensing
·        Internal low-frequency calibration microphone for automatic bass correction
·        Direct and ambient audio beamforming
·        Transparent studio-level dynamic processing
Wireless ·        802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi with MIMO
·        Multiroom speaker support with AirPlay 23
Languages English (Australia, UK, U.S.)
Dimensions ·        6.8 inches high (172 mm)
·        5.6 inches wide (142 mm)
Weight ·        5.5 pounds (2.5 kg)

Source: Apple




"There's no chance that the iPhone is going to get any significant market share. No chance." -- Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer



Latest Blog Posts
Google Teams up with Wonder Woman
DailyTech Staff - Jun 6, 2017, 6:31 AM
Samsung Has Uploaded its Device Maintenance tool to the Google Play Store
DailyTech Staff - Jun 5, 2017, 6:33 AM
Sega is opening a VR area in its arcade in Akihabara Japan
DailyTech Staff - Jun 4, 2017, 7:03 AM
Microsoft Bring its Planner App to iOS and Android.
DailyTech Staff - Jun 3, 2017, 6:00 AM
Android founder displays new Smartphone
DailyTech Staff - Jun 2, 2017, 6:00 AM
LG V20 One of the Most Underrated Smart Phone
DailyTech Staff - Jun 1, 2017, 6:16 AM
Nest Cam IQ – The Smart Camera that can Identify People
Elroy Bethell - May 31, 2017, 8:00 AM
Do you have Smartphone Thumb?
Elroy Bethell - May 30, 2017, 8:49 AM
Are You Addicted to Your Smartphone?
Elroy Bethell - May 29, 2017, 8:18 AM
Robocop gets a Job – Dubai Puts Robot Police Officers on the Force
Elroy Bethell - May 26, 2017, 7:47 AM
Motorola claims that their battery tests would have exposed Samsung’s battery flaw.
Elroy Bethell - May 25, 2017, 6:26 AM
Windows 7 hardest hit by WannaCry worm
Saimin Nidarson - May 23, 2017, 6:43 AM
Amazon adds live TV channels to Prime Video
Saimin Nidarson - May 23, 2017, 6:28 AM
Next-Gen Broadcast TV – Better Free Over-the-Air TV
Elroy Bethell - May 22, 2017, 7:40 AM
California botulism outbreak linked to petrol station’s nacho cheese
Saimin Nidarson - May 21, 2017, 6:26 AM
The Best Android Apps
Saimin Nidarson - May 20, 2017, 6:16 AM
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 get New Life as Galaxy Note “Fandom Edition” (FE)
Elroy Bethell - May 19, 2017, 5:24 AM
Apple Watch 3 Release Date
Saimin Nidarson - May 18, 2017, 5:38 AM
Apple patented a pizza box, for pizzas.
Saimin Nidarson - May 17, 2017, 6:04 AM
iPhone 8 Update – May be Delayed Until October or November 2017
Elroy Bethell - May 16, 2017, 6:45 AM
Microsoft Warns, Ransomware Cyber-Attack a Wake-up Call
Saimin Nidarson - May 15, 2017, 6:15 AM
NHS cyber –attack: GPs and hospitals hit by Ransomware
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:42 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki