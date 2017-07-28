Delivering packages to multi-tenant apartments, from customer satisfaction point of view, has always had its own headaches.

Should I stay at home and wait for that package or ask a neighbor to take the package for me? These are options that are not always suitable for customers. Even though some apartments may have management offices those are not open 24/7 and plus handling delivered packages is another job for already busy offices. With its new service, The Hub, Amazon is trying to solve this problem for its customers.

For past several years, Amazon has had a self-service parcel delivery service called Amazon Locker. With Locker, Amazon customers can select any Locker location as their delivery address, and retrieve their orders at that location by entering a unique pick-up code on the Locker touch screen. But now with The Hub, Amazon is planning to expand its delivery services to broader audiences. Unlike Locker, Amazon is offering The Hub as a delivery option for packages from anyone, not just Amazon and its affiliates. The working principles of these two services are very similar. However, The Hub makes it more convenient for customers as it delivers packages to almost customers’ doorsteps in a secure fashion. Now, Amazon needs to find ways to convince apartment complex managers, HOA etc. to install hubs in their locations.

Photo Source: thehub.amazon.com

Considering that about 35% of the US population lives in apartments, with the Hub Amazon could address delivery issues for a considerable fraction of the population.

Amazon Hub comes both in indoor as well as in outdoor versions. Hub is a modular system that can be installed at a variety of properties. The first module is the Starter Hub, a 6 ft. wide system with 42 compartments. It can be expanded with the Expander Segment by additional 23 more compartments. The modules link to each other to provide the right capacity for property’s needs. All compartment sizes and layouts are pre-configured, which makes guessing the right type of compartments less painful.