backtop

Print
If you like deals, who does not, and looking for one in these hot summer days, then look no further than Amazon.

By Otto Mergen

If you like deals, who does not, and looking for one in these hot summer days, then look no further than Amazon. And do it right away, since, tomorrow is third annual Amazon Prime Day. Starting at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on July 10th, over the 30-hour period you can find deals on thousands of products on Amazon. Usually, Amazon run two types of deals on Prime Day: those that are available all day and time-limited deep-discounted lightening deals that are typically launched every five minutes or so.

The latter deals are usually limited in stock and last until they run out. Once you claim a deal, you have a certain amount of time to purchase before your claim expires. If your favorite deal is sold out, don’t worry you could join the waitlist, provided it is not already full. Being on the waitlist provides you with another chance to claim the deal if another buyers’ claims time out.   

https://tctechcrunch2011.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/amazon-whole-foods-banner.jpg?w=738
Photo Source: techchrunch.com
 
This year’s Amazon Prime Day is especially worthwhile to watch out, since Amazon has recently acquired Whole Foods and it is expected that Amazon will use its Prime Day event to lure customers for its grocery items.

To take advantage of Prime Day discounts you must be Amazon Prime member. If you currently don’t have a membership and not quite sure to get one, you may subscribe for a free trial. And who knows maybe even Prime membership may be on discount on Amazon Prime Day.

Happy Shopping!  



"Well, we didn't have anyone in line that got shot waiting for our system." -- Nintendo of America Vice President Perrin Kaplan



Latest Blog Posts
Facebook Drops price of Oculus Rift to Match PlayStation VR
Elroy Bethell - Jul 10, 2017, 7:57 AM
Android users be cautious, CopyCat malware on the prowl
DailyTech Staff - Jul 9, 2017, 8:00 AM
Petya victims given hope by researchers
DailyTech Staff - Jul 8, 2017, 8:24 AM
Tesla Wins bid to build world’s biggest lithium ion battery
DailyTech Staff - Jul 8, 2017, 8:20 AM
Huawei Mate 10 to Apply Japan Display’s 2:1 LCD
Nenfort Golit - Jul 7, 2017, 6:27 AM
Tomorrow’s Vehicle, the Formic Acid, Sustainability, and Sustainable Fuel
DailyTech Staff - Jul 6, 2017, 6:24 AM
Laptop ban lifted on Emirates flights
Saimin Nidarson - Jul 5, 2017, 7:07 AM
First Non Google phone
DailyTech Staff - Jul 5, 2017, 6:59 AM
Google DeepMind NHS medical trial broke UK privacy law
DailyTech Staff - Jul 4, 2017, 6:45 AM
Samsung Reused Note 7 Parts for New phone (FE)
DailyTech Staff - Jul 3, 2017, 6:45 AM
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is making a comeback.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 3, 2017, 6:40 AM
Digital Fences to Fight Terror Attacks
DailyTech Staff - Jul 2, 2017, 7:29 AM
Driving a car made from biodegradable materials
DailyTech Staff - Jul 1, 2017, 6:45 AM
Sharp FS8016 and FS8010
Nenfort Golit - Jul 1, 2017, 6:31 AM
Libre Computer 64-bit Development Board
Nenfort Golit - Jun 30, 2017, 6:28 AM
Facebook Aquila completes Second Test Flight
Nenfort Golit - Jun 30, 2017, 6:21 AM
Future Energy: LA crystals turn cars into energy source
DailyTech Staff - Jun 29, 2017, 6:59 AM
Global Ransomware Attack Causes Turmoil
DailyTech Staff - Jun 28, 2017, 6:38 AM
Nintendo reveals classic SNES console
DailyTech Staff - Jun 27, 2017, 7:54 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki