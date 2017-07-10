

Internet Amazon Prime Day starts today at 6pm PT/9 pm ET

By Otto Mergen



If you like deals, who does not, and looking for one in these hot summer days, then look no further than Amazon. And do it right away, since, tomorrow is third annual Amazon Prime Day. Starting at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on July 10 th , over the 30-hour period you can find deals on thousands of products on Amazon. Usually, Amazon run two types of deals on Prime Day: those that are available all day and time-limited deep-discounted lightening deals that are typically launched every five minutes or so.



The latter deals are usually limited in stock and last until they run out. Once you claim a deal, you have a certain amount of time to purchase before your claim expires. If your favorite deal is sold out, don’t worry you could join the waitlist, provided it is not already full. Being on the waitlist provides you with another chance to claim the deal if another buyers’ claims time out.





Photo Source: techchrunch.com



This year’s Amazon Prime Day is especially worthwhile to watch out, since Amazon has recently acquired Whole Foods and it is expected that Amazon will use its Prime Day event to lure customers for its grocery items.



To take advantage of Prime Day discounts you must be Amazon Prime member. If you currently don’t have a membership and not quite sure to get one, you may subscribe for a free trial. And who knows maybe even Prime membership may be on discount on Amazon Prime Day.



Happy Shopping!

