backtop

Print

Amazon Fore 7  (Source: Amazon)
The Amazon Fire 7 used to be called the Amazon Fire. This new Amazon Fire 7 has new features and is called Amazon Fire 7 for the 7-inch screen.

The Fire 7 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor and comes in a choice of five colors which include Canary Yellow, Black, Marine Blue, and Punch Red. The new dimensions make this the perfect take along device for reading, listening to music, watching movies, or playing your favorite games or apps.
 
 You can of course watch your desired movies and TV shows via Amazon Video, Netflix, HBO Now, Sling TV and more. There is even the capability to fling your Amazon Video content directly to your TV using the “Second Screen” option.

One of the best features of the Amazon Fire 7 is the available content.  Amazon Fire 7 allows you instant access to over 600,000 of the best-selling games, social media, premium TV and movie provider apps.  That is more than enough entertainment to keep you occupied on those long summer trips.

You can still listen to music with Amazons Digital Music Store that bring millions of songs from a vast multitube of popular artists that can be saved to your Fire tablet for free.
Reading is not a problem with millions of Kindle eBook and magazine titles that are exclusive to Amazon. Amazon Fire runs Fire OS, which includes Blue Shade technology which if perfect for night time reading. When activated, Blue Shade automatically adjust and optimizes the backlight so that you get a more relaxed nighttime reading experience.


Photo Souce: Amazon

Where would and Amazon device be without Alexa.  Alexa bring your Amazon Fire 7 to life immediate voice response.  You can ask questions, about the weather, new, sports, check your calendar, or even get a quick joke.  Alexa give you easy access to your music, games, audiobooks by simply pressing and asking for you want.

Your Amazon Fire can be used along with Alexa to voice control your smart home.  Alexa works seamlessly with products from SmartThings, Insteon, Nest, ecobee, and Wink.  You can easily voice control lights, switches, thermostats with just a press and ask.
 
Here are the SPECS:
Amazon Fire 7
Display 7" touchscreen, 1024 x 600 resolution at 171 ppi, SD video playback, with IPS (in-plane switching) technology and advanced polarizing filter
CPU Quad-Core 1.3 GHz
RAM 1 GB of RAM
Storage 8 GB (4.5 GB available to user) or 16 GB (11.6 GB available to user) of internal storage. Add microSD card for up to 256 GB of additional storage for even more movies, TV shows, music, photos, personal videos, and apps.
Camera Specs VGA Front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing camera with 720p HD video recording
Audio Mono speaker, built-in microphone
Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi
Features Alexa Enabled
Battery Life Up to 8 hours of reading, surfing the web, watching video, and listening to music
Dimensions 7.6" x 4.5" x 0.4" (192mm x 115mm x 9.6mm)
Weight 10.4 oz (295 grams)
 



"Folks that want porn can buy an Android phone." -- Steve Jobs



Latest Blog Posts
Apple Watch 3 Release Date
Saimin Nidarson - May 18, 2017, 5:38 AM
Apple patented a pizza box, for pizzas.
Saimin Nidarson - May 17, 2017, 6:04 AM
iPhone 8 Update – May be Delayed Until October or November 2017
Elroy Bethell - May 16, 2017, 6:45 AM
Microsoft Warns, Ransomware Cyber-Attack a Wake-up Call
Saimin Nidarson - May 15, 2017, 6:15 AM
NHS cyber –attack: GPs and hospitals hit by Ransomware
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:42 AM
Thailand warns Facebook.
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:37 AM
Apple and Amazon – Business Partners Again at Last
Elroy Bethell - May 12, 2017, 6:20 AM
UK Virtual Reality Firm Improbable Raises $500M
Saimin Nidarson - May 12, 2017, 5:56 AM
Electric Car Maker Tesla Moves into the Housing Market with Solar Roofing Tiles
Elroy Bethell - May 11, 2017, 6:24 AM
Amazon Echo Show with 7-inch touch screen launched
Saimin Nidarson - May 10, 2017, 5:31 AM
The World’s Largest Artificial Sun
Saimin Nidarson - May 9, 2017, 6:04 AM
10th Anniversary Edition iPhone – Special Features We Might See
Elroy Bethell - May 8, 2017, 6:30 AM
Automation poses a high risk to 1.2m
Saimin Nidarson - May 7, 2017, 6:57 AM
Google Doc Worm Attack – Only 0.1% of Gmail Users Affected
Elroy Bethell - May 5, 2017, 6:05 AM
Microsoft Surface Laptop with Windows 10 S
Saimin Nidarson - May 4, 2017, 7:35 AM
World’s Fastest Camera – Films at 5 Trillion images per second
Elroy Bethell - May 3, 2017, 7:30 AM
Twitter is Now Heavy into Video Streaming
Elroy Bethell - May 2, 2017, 6:41 AM
Mac Users Beware – Malware Attacks Via Email Scams
Elroy Bethell - May 1, 2017, 6:27 AM
Galaxy Note 8 – Available Second Half 2017
Elroy Bethell - Apr 28, 2017, 7:30 AM
Google Android App – Huge improvement on Nighttime Photography
Elroy Bethell - Apr 27, 2017, 7:40 AM
Google Co-Founder, Sergey Brin has an Airship
Elroy Bethell - Apr 26, 2017, 6:43 AM
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus – Lots of Glass that Breaks Easily
Elroy Bethell - Apr 25, 2017, 7:20 AM
Samsung Galaxy S8 – Warning for Pet Owners
Elroy Bethell - Apr 24, 2017, 5:59 AM
Sound Bars and the Costs?
Saimin Nidarson - Apr 23, 2017, 6:30 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki