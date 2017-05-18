

Gadgets Amazon Fire 7 Tablet – Ships June 7th

Amazon Fore 7 (Source: Amazon) The Amazon Fire 7 used to be called the Amazon Fire. This new Amazon Fire 7 has new features and is called Amazon Fire 7 for the 7-inch screen.







You can of course watch your desired movies and TV shows via Amazon Video, Netflix, HBO Now, Sling TV and more. There is even the capability to fling your Amazon Video content directly to your TV using the “Second Screen” option.



One of the best features of the Amazon Fire 7 is the available content. Amazon Fire 7 allows you instant access to over 600,000 of the best-selling games, social media, premium TV and movie provider apps. That is more than enough entertainment to keep you occupied on those long summer trips.



You can still listen to music with Amazons Digital Music Store that bring millions of songs from a vast multitube of popular artists that can be saved to your Fire tablet for free.

Reading is not a problem with millions of Kindle eBook and magazine titles that are exclusive to Amazon. Amazon Fire runs Fire OS, which includes Blue Shade technology which if perfect for night time reading. When activated, Blue Shade automatically adjust and optimizes the backlight so that you get a more relaxed nighttime reading experience.





Photo Souce: Amazon



Where would and Amazon device be without Alexa. Alexa bring your Amazon Fire 7 to life immediate voice response. You can ask questions, about the weather, new, sports, check your calendar, or even get a quick joke. Alexa give you easy access to your music, games, audiobooks by simply pressing and asking for you want.



Your Amazon Fire can be used along with Alexa to voice control your smart home. Alexa works seamlessly with products from SmartThings, Insteon, Nest, ecobee, and Wink. You can easily voice control lights, switches, thermostats with just a press and ask.



Here are the SPECS:

Amazon Fire 7 Display 7" touchscreen, 1024 x 600 resolution at 171 ppi, SD video playback, with IPS (in-plane switching) technology and advanced polarizing filter CPU Quad-Core 1.3 GHz RAM 1 GB of RAM Storage 8 GB (4.5 GB available to user) or 16 GB (11.6 GB available to user) of internal storage. Add microSD card for up to 256 GB of additional storage for even more movies, TV shows, music, photos, personal videos, and apps. Camera Specs VGA Front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing camera with 720p HD video recording Audio Mono speaker, built-in microphone Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi Features Alexa Enabled Battery Life Up to 8 hours of reading, surfing the web, watching video, and listening to music Dimensions 7.6" x 4.5" x 0.4" (192mm x 115mm x 9.6mm) Weight 10.4 oz (295 grams)

