The new Amazon Echo features a new design, new colors, and new lower launch price.

The release of this redesign Amazon Echo marks that first change is the Echo since first debuted almost three years ago. Even the nice price of $99 is a drop from the $180 initial price. In addition to the new Echo, Amazon also released a brand new device called the Echo Connect which will cost around $35.





Echo connects to Alexa which a cloud-based voice service which allows it to play music, make calls, set alarms and timers, ask questions, check your calendar, weather, traffic, and sports scores, manage to-do and shopping lists, control smart home devices, and much more.

Just ask for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. With multi-room music, you can play music on compatible Echo devices in different rooms. Echo can also play audiobooks, radio stations, news briefs, and more.





Call or message anyone hands-free with your Echo device. Also, instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home using just your voice.

Powerful speakers with Dolby processing that fill the room with immersive, 360° omnidirectional audio, and deliver crisp vocals and dynamic bass response

With seven microphones, beamforming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo hears you from any direction—even while music is playing





Just ask Alexa to control your compatible smart lights, thermostats, garage doors, sprinklers, and more