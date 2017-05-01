

Hardware Alienware Area-51 – An innovative, iconic design that delivers the performance you need.

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail This triangle shaped gaming rig is more than just impressive looks. Meet the new Alienware Area-51 with support for 4K, VR, and the most intense gaming you can imagine. There are several configurations to fix your budget. I am looking at a rig for those with bottomless pockets.







When you couple that with 32GB Quad Channel DDR4 at 2400MHz; up to 64GB, you get more than enough power for intense multitasking and extreme performance in 4K and VR Gaming on demand. Liquid-cooled design features ensure that your gaming performance is not compromised when the action heats up.







The design of the case supports up to 5 times the systems weight and features up to 21 ports and slots. Handles on the rig allow for easy carry and then angular shape makes connecting cables a real breeze. There is even a button on the case that provides rear accessibility for your convenience.



There is support for up to five drive of either SSD or HDD allowing for lightning fast boots and unprecedented storage capabilities.







Here are the SPECS:

ALIENWARE AREA-51 Processor Intel® Core™ i7-6950X (10 cores, 25MB Cache, Turbo Boost Max 3.0, Overclocked up to 3.8 GHz) Operating System Windows 10 Home 64-bit English Memory 32GB Quad Channel DDR4 at 2400MHz; up to 64GB (additional memory sold separately) Hard Drive 512GB SATA SSD (Boot) + 4TB 5400RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage) Video Card NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti with 11GB GDDR5X Optical Drive Slot-Loading Dual Layer Blu-ray Disc™ Reader (BD-ROM, DVD±RW, CD-RW) Wireless Intel 7260 802.11ac 2x2 Wireless, WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 Dimensions Height: 22.411" (569.25mm) | Depth: 25.156" (638.96mm) | Width: 10.736" (272.71mm) | Starting at Weight: 61.73lbs (28 Kg.) i Slots Media Card Reader

Kensington Lock Security Port Ports 1. Hi-Speed USB 2.0 | 2. SuperSpeed USB 3.0 | 3. RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet | 4 . Power Connector | 5. Security Cable Slot and Latch | 6. Rear I/O Porch-light Button | 7. Optical S/PDIF Connector | 8. Coaxial S/PDIF Connector | 9 . Front L/R Speakers | 10. Surround L/R Port | 11. Center/Subwoofer LFE Port | 12. PCI-Express X16 (Graphics) Slot 1 | 13. PCI-Express X1 Slot | 14. PCI-Express X16 (Graphics) Slot 2 | 15. PCI-Express X4 | 16. PCI-Express X16 (Graphics) Slot 3 | 17. Slot-Loading Optical Drive| 18. Headphone Port | 19. Microphone Port | 20. SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Ports | 21. Media Card Reader

