Dell’s Alienware Alpha R2 features good performance in a small package at a reasonable price.

This tiny box delivers on demand performance for most of your computing and entertainment needs. Size is a factor in limited spacing situations and the Alpha R2's small size makes it a good selling point in some situations. You can place in a desk, table or even on a bookshelf and it leaves room for your other items.





You don’t lose in the components department due to the size however. Alienware provides you with Alpha R2 systems to choose from. In fact, you can get an Alienware Alpha R2 with a processor capable of 2.2 GHz, 2.8 GHz, or 3.2 GHz processing speeds with either the Intel core i3, i5 or i7 processors. This Windows 10 machine gets its graphics power from AMD Radeon R9 M470X, NVIDIA GeForce GTX, or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 GPUs.

Alienware will try to meet your storage configuration requirements but you may have to spend a little more. You can swap out the 1TB HDD for a 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD, or you can have both. There's also 512GB and 1TB SSD options.

The system come with DDR4 SDRAM. The high-end model has two DDR3 SODIMM sockets, each of the other four models use just a single DDR4 SODIMM socket, which you can upgrade from 8GB to 16GB DDR4-2133 for a premium.

Alienware Alpha R2 Processor 6th Gen Intel Core i7-6700T (8MB Cache, 2.8GHz - 3.6GHz) Operating System Windows 10 Home 64-bit Memory 8Gb DDR4-2133 (1 DIMM) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 w/ 4GB GDDR5

Connectivity Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165 1 x 1, Bluetooth 4.2 Storage 1TB (64MB Cache) 7200 RPM SATA 6Gbps HDD Ports Front – 2 x USB 3.0

Rear – 2 x USB 3.0, GbE LAN, HDMI 2.0 output, HDMI 2.0 input, Optical audio output (Toslink), DC in, Alienware Graphics Amplifier port

Bottom – 1 x USB 2.0 (hidden for wireless dongles) Dimensions (W x D x H) 2.17 x 7.87 x 7.87 inches / 55 x 200 x 200mm (H x W x D) Weight 4 Pounds (1.81kg)

Here are the SPECS: