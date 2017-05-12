backtop

Print
Meet the Alienware 17, the most powerful 17-inch gaming laptop by Alienware designed for VR and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10-Series graphics and Tobii Aware Software.

This laptop features a 17.3” full HD display that produces impressive color and clarity.  The IPS technology give wide viewing angles so you get deeper into the action for a fully immersive experience. The 17-inch anti-glare LCD screen supports FHD, QHD 120Hz and UHD resolutions options.

This machine was designed for VR.  It has passed the Oculus Ready and Vive Optimized certification to bring you the very best in immersive virtual reality enjoyment. Thanks to NVIDIA VRWorks technology, you experience VR environments that are rich in realistic visuals, sound, touch interactions and simulated surroundings.



A look on the inside of the Alienware 17 case will show a host of components that work together to give you lots of productivity and gaming enjoyment.

Alienware 17 comes is available in several configurations that bring premium materials and up to 7th Gen Intel Core i7 and i7k-Series processors. the Alienware 17 is the ultimate evolution in high-performance gaming technology. Utilizing magnesium alloy for rigidity, copper for better performance, anodized aluminum for extra protection and steel for tactile comfort, it features a high-quality design for high-performance gaming. And with support for up to NVIDIA® GTX 1080i or AMD Radeon RX 470 graphics, overclocked CPUs at 4.4GHz, and high-speed DDR4 system memory capable of up to 2667 MHz, you can experience gaming on a whole new level.

Here are the SPECS:
Alienware 17
Operating System Windows 10 operating system
Display
Resolution		 17.3" Full HD display
1920 x 1080
CPU
Speed		 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-7700HQ mobile processor
2.8 GHz
GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics
Memory 16GB (DDR4 SDRAM) system memory for intense multitasking and gaming
Storage 1TB hard drive and 128GB solid state drive (SSD) for a blend of storage space and speed
Ports Ethernet, HDMI, Headphone, Microphone, Mini Display Port, USB 3.0, USB Type C
Dimensions
Height 1.2 inches
Width16.7 inches
Depth13.1 inches
Weight9.74 pounds
Weight Weighs 9.74 lbs. and measures 1.2" thin
 



"This is from the DailyTech.com. It's a science website." -- Rush Limbaugh



Latest Blog Posts
Apple patented a pizza box, for pizzas.
Saimin Nidarson - May 17, 2017, 6:04 AM
iPhone 8 Update – May be Delayed Until October or November 2017
Elroy Bethell - May 16, 2017, 6:45 AM
Microsoft Warns, Ransomware Cyber-Attack a Wake-up Call
Saimin Nidarson - May 15, 2017, 6:15 AM
NHS cyber –attack: GPs and hospitals hit by Ransomware
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:42 AM
Thailand warns Facebook.
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:37 AM
Apple and Amazon – Business Partners Again at Last
Elroy Bethell - May 12, 2017, 6:20 AM
UK Virtual Reality Firm Improbable Raises $500M
Saimin Nidarson - May 12, 2017, 5:56 AM
Electric Car Maker Tesla Moves into the Housing Market with Solar Roofing Tiles
Elroy Bethell - May 11, 2017, 6:24 AM
Amazon Echo Show with 7-inch touch screen launched
Saimin Nidarson - May 10, 2017, 5:31 AM
The World’s Largest Artificial Sun
Saimin Nidarson - May 9, 2017, 6:04 AM
10th Anniversary Edition iPhone – Special Features We Might See
Elroy Bethell - May 8, 2017, 6:30 AM
Automation poses a high risk to 1.2m
Saimin Nidarson - May 7, 2017, 6:57 AM
Google Doc Worm Attack – Only 0.1% of Gmail Users Affected
Elroy Bethell - May 5, 2017, 6:05 AM
Microsoft Surface Laptop with Windows 10 S
Saimin Nidarson - May 4, 2017, 7:35 AM
World’s Fastest Camera – Films at 5 Trillion images per second
Elroy Bethell - May 3, 2017, 7:30 AM
Twitter is Now Heavy into Video Streaming
Elroy Bethell - May 2, 2017, 6:41 AM
Mac Users Beware – Malware Attacks Via Email Scams
Elroy Bethell - May 1, 2017, 6:27 AM
Galaxy Note 8 – Available Second Half 2017
Elroy Bethell - Apr 28, 2017, 7:30 AM
Google Android App – Huge improvement on Nighttime Photography
Elroy Bethell - Apr 27, 2017, 7:40 AM
Google Co-Founder, Sergey Brin has an Airship
Elroy Bethell - Apr 26, 2017, 6:43 AM
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus – Lots of Glass that Breaks Easily
Elroy Bethell - Apr 25, 2017, 7:20 AM
Samsung Galaxy S8 – Warning for Pet Owners
Elroy Bethell - Apr 24, 2017, 5:59 AM
Sound Bars and the Costs?
Saimin Nidarson - Apr 23, 2017, 6:30 AM
Link your Brain to Your Computer – In Four Years…Maybe
Elroy Bethell - Apr 22, 2017, 7:03 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki