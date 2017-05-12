

Hardware Alienware 17 - Designed for VR with NVIDIA Tobii

Meet the Alienware 17, the most powerful 17-inch gaming laptop by Alienware designed for VR and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10-Series graphics and Tobii Aware Software.







This machine was designed for VR. It has passed the Oculus Ready and Vive Optimized certification to bring you the very best in immersive virtual reality enjoyment. Thanks to NVIDIA VRWorks technology, you experience VR environments that are rich in realistic visuals, sound, touch interactions and simulated surroundings.







A look on the inside of the Alienware 17 case will show a host of components that work together to give you lots of productivity and gaming enjoyment.



Alienware 17 comes is available in several configurations that bring premium materials and up to 7th Gen Intel Core i7 and i7k-Series processors. the Alienware 17 is the ultimate evolution in high-performance gaming technology. Utilizing magnesium alloy for rigidity, copper for better performance, anodized aluminum for extra protection and steel for tactile comfort, it features a high-quality design for high-performance gaming. And with support for up to NVIDIA® GTX 1080i or AMD Radeon RX 470 graphics, overclocked CPUs at 4.4GHz, and high-speed DDR4 system memory capable of up to 2667 MHz, you can experience gaming on a whole new level.



Here are the SPECS:

Alienware 17 Operating System Windows 10 operating system Display

Resolution 17.3" Full HD display

1920 x 1080 CPU

Speed 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-7700HQ mobile processor

2.8 GHz GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics Memory 16GB (DDR4 SDRAM) system memory for intense multitasking and gaming Storage 1TB hard drive and 128GB solid state drive (SSD) for a blend of storage space and speed Ports Ethernet, HDMI, Headphone, Microphone, Mini Display Port, USB 3.0, USB Type C Dimensions Height 1.2 inches Width16.7 inches Depth13.1 inches Weight9.74 pounds Weight Weighs 9.74 lbs. and measures 1.2" thin

