Air France plane engine fails over Atlantic

The Air France flight from Paris to Los Angeles lost part an engine over Atlantic and forced to make emergency landing at a small Canadian airport.

One of the engines on Airbus A380 flight AF66 failed west of Greenland on Saturday

According to a report, passengers remained on board after plane was landed and no one was injured in this incident.

The plane was carrying 496 passengers and 24 crew at the time of incident, reported, “an air France spokesperson told AFP news agency.”

A passenger on the flight David Rehmar who was a former aircraft mechanic stated that based on his observations, the incident was a fan failure, BBC report.

He also added there was a sudden movement followed by a loud noise that made me think the engine had failed, which caused panic among the passenger.

He continued reporting that the flight stabilized within 30 second and pilots quickly shut down the affected engine. There was no serious damage on the wing and plane landed safely.



Flight continued on three engines for an hour and reached Goose Bay Airport, in Labrador in eastern Canada. Passenger remained on the plane as the airport not equipped to handle Airbus A380 problem.

In a statement, “Air France confirmed serious damage to one engine and said its crew had “handled this serious incident perfectly”.

Passengers were being assisted and it was working to re-route them.