

Gadgets Aero 15 by Gigabyte – State of the Art Technology in Bright Colors

-

AERO 15 (Source: Gigabyte) This laptop was created using CNC (Computer Numerical Control) and NIL (Nano-Imprint Lithography).











NIL (Nano-Imprint Lithography) is the method of creating patterns by mechanical deformation of imprint resist and subsequent processes. Together these to processes create this stunning looking laptop.



First thing you notice about the AERO 15 is the color. It only comes in a black, orange, or green top with a black bottom. The colors are bright enough to draw you in for a closer look.







Here are the SPECS:

Gigabyte AERO 15 Processor 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-7700HQ (2.8GHz-3.8GHz) Operating System Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Display 15.6" UHD 3840x2160 Wide Viewing Angle Anti-Glare Display LCD

15.6" FHD1920*1080 Wide Viewing Angle Anti-Glare Display LCD *X-Rite™ Pantone® certified display

Graphics Intel® HD Graphics 630

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 GDDR5 6GB

Supports NVIDIA® Optimus™ Technology Camera HD Camera Memory 8GB/16GB DDR4 2400 2 slots (Max 32GB) Storage -2 x M.2 SSD slots (Type 2280, supports NVMe PCIe X4 & SATA) Battery Li Polymer 94.24Wh Audio 2 Watt Speaker *2, Microphone, Dolby® Digital Plus™ Home Theater Ports § USB 3.0 (Type-A) * 3, Thunderbolt 3 * 1(USB Type-C),

HDMI 2.0, mini DP, Headphone-out jack (Audio-in Combo), SD Card Reader, DC-in Jack, RJ-45 Special Features § Implements TPM by CPU, supports Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT)

Kensington Lock Dimensions (W x D x H) 356.4(W) x 250(D) x 19.9(H) mm

14.0 (W) x 9.8(D) x 0.78(H) inch Weight ~2.1 kg (w/Battery, M.2 SSD)

4.62 lb

