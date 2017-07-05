backtop

AERO 15  (Source: Gigabyte)
This laptop was created using CNC (Computer Numerical Control) and NIL (Nano-Imprint Lithography).

So what is CNC and NIL?  CNC (Computer Numerical Control) refers to the manufacturing process involving computers that control machine tools with automation and great precision. So basically you have computers making computers.

NIL (Nano-Imprint Lithography) is the method of creating patterns by mechanical deformation of imprint resist and subsequent processes. Together these to processes create this stunning looking laptop.

First thing you notice about the AERO 15 is the color.  It only comes in a black, orange, or green top with a black bottom. The colors are bright enough to draw you in for a closer look.



The chassis is a 1.9cm in thickness and only weight 2.0kg. The display is 15-inches with a 5mm bezel that offers more display area than other laptops in this class.

 The AERO 15 packs the latest 7th gen Intel® Core™ i7-7700HQ for a 10% performance increase over the 6th generation Intel Core CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 GDDR5 6GB graphics for 3 times the battery life during 4K video playback. 

This laptop looks cool and stays cool thanks to the specially designed dual fan and heat pipes system that takes care of both GPU and CPU in order to maintain an optimal chassis temperature and performance whenever you use your AERO 15.



Here are the SPECS:
Gigabyte AERO 15
Processor 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-7700HQ (2.8GHz-3.8GHz)
Operating System Windows 10 Pro
Windows 10
Display
  • 15.6" UHD 3840x2160 Wide Viewing Angle Anti-Glare Display LCD
    15.6" FHD1920*1080 Wide Viewing Angle Anti-Glare Display LCD
*X-Rite™ Pantone® certified display
 
Graphics Intel® HD Graphics 630
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 GDDR5 6GB
Supports NVIDIA® Optimus™ Technology
Camera HD Camera
Memory 8GB/16GB DDR4 2400 2 slots (Max 32GB)
Storage -2 x M.2 SSD slots (Type 2280, supports NVMe PCIe X4 & SATA)
Battery Li Polymer 94.24Wh
Audio 2 Watt Speaker *2, Microphone, Dolby® Digital Plus™ Home Theater
Ports §  USB 3.0 (Type-A) * 3, Thunderbolt 3 * 1(USB Type-C),
HDMI 2.0, mini DP, Headphone-out jack (Audio-in Combo), SD Card Reader, DC-in Jack, RJ-45
Special Features §  Implements TPM by CPU, supports Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT)
Kensington Lock
Dimensions (W x D x H) 356.4(W) x 250(D) x 19.9(H) mm
14.0 (W) x 9.8(D) x 0.78(H) inch
Weight ~2.1 kg (w/Battery, M.2 SSD)
4.62 lb
 



