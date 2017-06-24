

Gadgets Acer Predator Helios 300 – Midrange Gaming Laptop at a Midrange Price.

Acer Predator Helios (Source: Amazon) Acer’s new Predator Helios is design to fit the mid-range budget conscious gamer. It has the familiar black and red color scheme that has become standard with the Predator line and many of the features as well.







The Helios features the same custom engineered cooling system on other Acer laptops. It is a dual-fan cooling setup with an all-metal AeroBlade 3D fan. This ultrathin (0.1mm) all-metal fan provides serious aerodynamics for superior airflow which not only cools, but also keep the inside clean.





Photo Source: Acer



This laptops has the latest 7 th Gen Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor that runs at 2.8GHZ and can boost up to 3.8GHz. It is coupled with NVIDIA GeForce GT 1060 graphics that gives you the NVIDA Pascal architecture and innovative gaming technologies that are more than capable of handling the latest high definition games.



Acer Helios comes with red backlight keyboard that illuminates the keyboard keys so you don’t have to fumble to find your place on the keyboard. Most gamers use the W,A,S, and D, more often in place of the arrow keys. These particular keys have red so that they stand out from the rest giving you an extra edge over the competition.





Photo Source: Acer



This laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD widescreen IPS display that shows excellent detail for gaming. You get up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and 256GB of SSD provide above standard performance and fast startups to get you moving quickly and smoothly.



Here are the SPECS:

Acer Predator Helios Display

Max Screen Resolution 15.6 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 Graphics NVIDIA GTX 1060 Memory 16GB Storage 256GB Camera HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting High Dynamic Range (HDR), Audio Acer TrueHarmony Technology Sound System, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers Wireless 802.11ac WiFi featuring 2x2 MIMO technology (Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.0, 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RJ-45 port Ports 1 - USB 3.1 (Type C) port (Gen 1 up to 5 Gbps), 1 - USB 3.0 Port (featuring Power-off Charging), 2 - USB 2.0 Ports, 1 - HDMI 2.0 Port with HDCP Support Battery 4-cell Li-ion Battery (3220 mAh), Up to 7-hours Battery Life Dimensions L x W x H 15.35 x 10.47 x 1.05 inches Weight 6 pounds

