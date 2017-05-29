

Hardware Acer Predator 17 – Designed to Keep the Heat Down and Performance Up

Acer Predator 17 (Source: Amazon) Acer’s Predator 17 is a powerful gaming laptop that has advanced cooling system to keep you gaming at top performance in the heat of things.







When you open the Predator 17, you are greeted to an awe inspiring 17.3-inch 4K Ultra HD widescreen IPS display. Your games, videos, and movies will pop thank to the stunning visuals of 4K with 3840 x 2160 resolution.



Predator 17 features the 7 th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. The processor runs at 2.8 GHz with speeds up to 3.8 GHz. Predator combines this processor with the high-performance NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics driven by the new NVIDIA Pascal architecture that is VR Ready to bring a gaming machine that screams excitement.





Photo Source: Amazon



Yes, we are familiar with the vents that expel heat on these gaming laptops, but the swappable fan is the nice touch here. The Predator 17 is already cooled during gaming. However, if you are amped up need extra cooling, all you have to do is swap in the Predator FrostCore and you will experience a real time change in performance.



No body like a computer that lags. Predators solves this issue with its Killer DoubleShot Pro innovation. Now you can pick which applications you want to take advantage of your valuable bandwidth. In addition, Killer DoubleShot Pro allows you to share your web necessities over wired and remote associations at the same time.





Photo Source: Acer





Dust build up is a thing of the past thanks to Acer DustDefender. At the point when Acer DustDefender is in operation, the fan can turn clockwise and counterclockwise, enabling air to stream in two directions. DustDefender works with an algorithm and specially designed fan groove to automatically eliminate dust accumulation every three hours.





